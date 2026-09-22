New solution reflects Landmark Global's continued investment in technology that helps retailers expand internationally with greater transparency, confidence, and control

Landmark Global, a leader in cross-border e-commerce delivery and international logistics solutions, today announced the launch of The Landmark Global App for the Shopify App Store, a new solution designed to support merchants selling internationally through Shopify. The app simplifies cross-border commerce for merchants expanding into international markets, from direct-to-consumer brands to marketplace sellers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922471290/en/

As international commerce becomes more complex, with evolving tariffs and trade regulations affecting cross-border shipments into key markets, businesses need solutions that enhance transparency and create seamless experiences for merchants and consumers. With the launch of the app, Landmark Global is meeting that need with connected technology designed to make selling internationally easier, from checkout through last-mile delivery, without requiring retailers to navigate multiple systems and manual processes.

"Our industry is changing," said James Edge, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Global. "Retailers do not just need someone to move packages anymore. They need partners who help them navigate international shipping with confidence. That is why we are investing in digital solutions alongside our global logistics network. Our app for the Shopify App Store is one example of how we are evolving to make cross border selling simpler and more transparent."

Built for all Shopify merchants, the app enables merchants to start selling internationally in as little as ten minutes, with a guided onboarding experience that requires no complex IT integration. Merchants can configure international shipping preferences, calculate the full landed cost in real time, offer multiple shipping options, generate shipping labels, and manage fulfillment directly within Shopify. Customers benefit from a more transparent checkout experience by seeing their complete landed cost before completing their purchase.

The Landmark Global App represents another milestone in the company's digital transformation and reinforces its commitment to building innovative solutions that help businesses grow across borders with greater confidence. The app is built on Mercury, Landmark Global's API-driven logistics platform, giving tech-forward merchants the flexibility to automate workflows, connect existing systems, and scale their international operations without manual overhead.

"We challenged ourselves to build something that merchants could start using almost immediately," said Dieter Van Putte, Chief Technology Officer of Landmark Global. "Whether it is calculating duties, choosing shipping options, or printing labels, everything should feel intuitive. Our goal is to make international selling as simple and predictable as possible. Good technology should not require a manual. It should simply work."

The App for Shopify App Store is one of several digital initiatives underway as Landmark Global continues to accelerate its innovation strategy. By bringing together logistics expertise, intelligent automation, and customer focused technology, the company is helping growing brands navigate the complexity of international commerce while delivering the transparent experience today's consumers expect.

The Landmark Global App is available now through the Shopify App Store.

About Landmark Global

Landmark Global is a leading provider of cross border e-commerce logistics solutions that help retailers and brands expand into international markets with confidence. Through expertise in international shipping, customs clearance, delivery, returns management, and digital commerce technology, Landmark Global connects businesses with customers in more than 220 destinations worldwide. By combining logistics expertise with innovative technology, Landmark Global is helping shape the future of cross border commerce.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922471290/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Thomas Kilgore

Global Head of Communications and Marketing

Landmark Global

Email: Thomas.Kilgore.ext@bnode.com

Phone: +1 (202) 940-8575