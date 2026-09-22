The event returns to Las Vegas Sept. 22-23 at the ARIA Resort.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today unveiled the third annual Gurobi Decision Intelligence Summit ("Gurobi Summit"), taking place September 22-23, 2026, at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas.

Since its inception in 2024, the Gurobi Summit has united industry leaders, experts, and innovators from across the Americas to explore the latest developments and future directions for mathematical optimization. This year's Summit will focus on the theme "Driving Trusted Decisions: Optimization in the Age of AI" and showcase the real-world impact of optimization through customer use cases, in-depth trainings, and expert-led panels, while also exploring how generative AI can make optimization more accessible to more users.

Customer presentations will include special keynotes from Delta Air Lines and New York Independent System Operator (NYISO). Several of Gurobi's partners will be present to showcase their solutions and expertise, including a keynote from Princeton Consultants.

In addition, event sponsors Aimpoint Digital, AMPL Optimization, BIP Group, Frontline Solvers, Insight Kitchen, and ORMAE will share their insights on optimization and decision intelligence.

Other highlights will include:

A sneak peek at the Gurobi Product AI Roadmap, led by the company's CTO

Specialized tracks designed to tailor the experience and maximize value for optimization beginners, advanced users, and business leaders

A networking reception and dinner, as well as opportunities to book free one-on-one consultation sessions with Gurobi's experts

"As organizations increasingly embrace AI, optimization remains essential for turning data and insights into decisions that are transparent, reliable, and explainable," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi. "At this year's Summit, we'll highlight how optimization helps organizations drive trusted decisions and how generative AI can make optimization more accessible, empowering more people to achieve greater business impact. Together with our customers, partners, and industry experts, we're excited to showcase what's possible when these technologies work hand in hand."

Learn more about the Gurobi Summit by visiting the official Gurobi Summit 2026 event page.

In addition to the Las Vegas event, Gurobi will host the 2026 Gurobi Summit EMEA on October 13-14 in Prague. More details about the European summit can be found here.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 (713) 871-9341.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922649783/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 666-9511

gurobi@matternow.com