LinkedIn's professional audience insights combined with Smartly's AI-powered creative and performance intelligence give marketers the speed and intelligence to deliver more relevant creative across every stage of the B2B buying journey.

Smartly, the AI-powered advertising technology company transforming ad experiences for brands and their consumers, today announced a new integration bringing LinkedIn Ads into its unified advertising platform, expanding the channels marketers can manage with Smartly. The integration will help marketers personalize creative for professional audiences, accelerate video production and use audience and performance intelligence to continuously improve advertising outcomes.

"Our collaboration with LinkedIn extends Smartly's creative and intelligence capabilities to one of the most important environments for B2B marketers," said Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly. "When you're engaging a complex buying group, one message or one piece of creative isn't enough. Smartly makes it possible to turn audience intelligence into relevant creative at scale, learn from performance, and continuously make the next ad better. Smartly's integration with LinkedIn brings that advantage to B2B marketers."

The integration brings Smartly's creative and performance capabilities to LinkedIn at a time when B2B marketers are navigating increasingly complex buying journeys. Purchase decisions often involve multiple stakeholders with different priorities, raising the need for creative that speaks to distinct audiences, buying stages and markets. By combining LinkedIn's professional audience with Smartly's creative automation and intelligence, marketers can turn a deeper understanding of who they are reaching into more relevant advertising and continuously improve what performs.

For B2B marketers, this brings Smartly's AI-powered creative and campaign intelligence capabilities to LinkedIn, helping teams:

Make B2B creative more intelligent: Combine audience insights from LinkedIn's professional network with Smartly's creative intelligence to create and deliver more relevant creative across the buying journey.

Combine audience insights from LinkedIn's professional network with Smartly's creative intelligence to create and deliver more relevant creative across the buying journey. Scale video for LinkedIn: Use AI-powered automation to produce, version and iterate video at scale, turning existing creative into more relevant video assets for LinkedIn faster.

Use AI-powered automation to produce, version and iterate video at scale, turning existing creative into more relevant video assets for LinkedIn faster. Turn performance signals into action: Bring campaign and creative insights into a continuous intelligence loop that uses AI to surface what's working, identify opportunities to optimize and inform smarter creative and campaign decisions on LinkedIn.

To learn more about the Smartly integration for LinkedIn and the value it is bringing to marketers globally, visit Smartly.io.

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $7 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Joseph J. Nuñez

Senior Director, Global Communications

joseph.nunez@smartly.io