The growing poultry producer selected Amino to replace internally built systems, creating a more integrated, scalable, and data-driven operation.

Annyalla Chicks, a rapidly growing poultry organization, has selected Amino, part of Speria's connected operational intelligence offering, as its new operational management platform. The company selected Amino to improve operational consistency, improve data governance, and support more informed decision-making as the business continues to grow.

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After expanding from a small team to over 300 employees, Annyalla Chicks recognized the need to move beyond internally built systems. While those systems supported the business during earlier stages of growth, the company's expansion created a need for more standardized processes, stronger oversight, and a single source of trusted information across locations and teams.

As part of Speria's connected operational intelligence offering, Amino connects planning, execution, and performance management, allowing poultry producers to improve efficiency, strengthen reporting, and operate with greater consistency across the business.

Amino supports key functions including breeder management, production performance, financial reporting, compliance, and operational oversight.

"As the business grew, it became clear that we needed a more centralized and controlled way to manage information," said John Mawer, CEO. "Amino stood out because it gives us a more complete view of the operation and enables our teams to work from consistent, reliable data."

Why Amino Was Chosen

Annyalla Chicks' decision to adopt Amino was driven by several key factors:

Comprehensive operational coverage: Amino brings together data and workflows across multiple parts of the poultry operation, reducing reliance on separate tools and disconnected processes.

Amino brings together data and workflows across multiple parts of the poultry operation, reducing reliance on separate tools and disconnected processes. Greater consistency and control: Standardized processes, improved user management, and improved data inputs creates reliable reporting across teams.

Standardized processes, improved user management, and improved data inputs creates reliable reporting across teams. Improved visibility: Centralized information and real-time reporting enable managers to identify issues earlier and respond more effectively.

Centralized information and real-time reporting enable managers to identify issues earlier and respond more effectively. Scalable foundation for growth: Amino supports the company's continued expansion while establishing more consistent and repeatable processes across the organization.

Amino supports the company's continued expansion while establishing more consistent and repeatable processes across the organization. Flexible configuration: Built in customization capabilities allow the platform to adapt to Annyalla Chicks' operational requirements and evolving business needs.

The decision was further supported by Annyalla Chicks team members who had previous experience with Amino and recognized the value of adopting a platform designed for modern, data-driven poultry operations.

Expected Business Impact

By implementing Amino, the organization expects to reduce duplicate reporting, eliminate manual data re-entry, and provide teams with faster access to reliable information. The platform is expected to improve reporting accuracy, support earlier identification of operational issues, and enable better coordination across departments.

Amino is also expected to enhance financial and compliance processes by providing more detailed cost visibility at the farm and department level, streamlining payment and invoicing workflows, supporting audit readiness, and connecting operational activity with financial reporting. These capabilities will provide greater insight into performance across farms, departments, and production cycles while improving period-end reporting.

The implementation also supports Annyalla Chicks' longer-term objective of creating a more data-driven operating environment where information can support improved planning, performance management, and operational execution across the business.

"The industry is demanding more data, more transparency, and faster access to information," Mawer said. "For a growing poultry business, an integrated platform like Amino becomes essential to maintaining control, improving performance, and building greater predictability. It gives us the structure and information we need today while positioning us for a future shaped by more advanced farming technologies."

A Connected Operational Intelligence Offering

As part of Speria's connected operational intelligence offering, Amino enables producers to connect planning, execution, performance, financial, and compliance data to improve data operational performance and business outcomes. By bringing critical information together across the production system, Amino provides producers with improved efficiency, increased predictability, and creates a stronger foundation for long-term growth.

With Amino, Annyalla Chicks is taking an important step toward standardizing processes and equipping teams with the information needed to operate with greater accuracy, consistency, and confidence.

About Speria

Speria is the commercial brand for Munters FoodTech, bringing together controllers, sensors, software and expert services into one connected operational intelligence offering. By connecting planning, execution and performance across the food production system, Speria helps producers improve efficiency, build predictability and enable greater productivity.

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Contacts:

Kershini Henriksson, Vice President Marketing, Communications and Brand at Speria

E-mail: kershini.henriksson@speria.com