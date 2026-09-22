Rooted in the brand's iconic comfort, Born to Feel celebrates confidence, self-expression, and connection, inviting consumers around the world to welcome fall through a series of in-person experiences.

Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) today introduces Born to Feel, an enduring global brand platform rooted in the belief that people are Born to Feel. It starts with our product and the undeniable comfort that consumers and culture have long recognized. That comfort is the catalyst, giving people the confidence and freedom to express themselves. Launching with UGG Season, the brand's favorite time of year, Born to Feel builds on UGG's unmistakable relationship with fall a season defined by warmth, ritual, texture, connection and the feeling of something shifting in the air.

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Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah in the UGG Born to Feel campaign.

Studies show that individuals are learning to live with complexity, chaos and change by seeking more joy, delight and meaningful connection. The UGG, Born to Feel platform is the answer to this and invites consumers to reconnect with what they feel, how they express themselves and the moments that bring them closer to one another. For UGG, comfort has always been more than a physical sensation. It is the starting point for something bigger: comfort is the catalyst for the confidence to feel more fully, express more freely and move through the world with openness, ease and connection.

"We're living through a time that feels increasingly complex. People are looking for moments of joy, connection and the freedom to be themselves," said Anne Spangenberg, President of UGG. "UGG has always understood the power of feeling. It begins with the physical experience of our product, but what that comfort enables has always been much bigger: confidence, self-expression and connection. Born to Feel names that belief and brings together what we have already been building across product, culture and experience. We're incredibly excited to continue bringing Born to Feel to communities around the world, particularly as we welcome fall, a season of transition, reflection and reconnection, and one that has always held such a special place in the story of UGG." Anne Spangenberg, UGG Brand President

UGG Season serves as the first in-person expression of Born to Feel. Beginning today, UGG invites consumers to participate in a series of global cultural experiences that celebrate the arrival of fall and the desire for warmth, comfort and connection.

The kickoff of the brand's Born to Feel world tour will come to life in New York City's Meatpacking District from Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, September 27, transforming Gansevoort Plaza into a physical manifestation of Born to Feel for UGG Season. In the heart of one of the world's busiest cities, UGG Season NYC will invite New Yorkers to pause, awaken their senses and experience the start of fall through comfort, self-expression and community. Guests will enter through a grove of autumn trees, surrounded by foliage rustling in the wind, before discovering an immersive micro world of fall filled with sensory moments designed to spark feeling at every turn. Across the space, larger-than-life seasonal installations including a maple leaf chair, pumpkins and a playful squirrel inspired by iconic UGG materials will create a whimsical retreat from the pace of the city. A customization bar featuring favorite symbols of fall will invite seasonal self-expression, while specially made treats, including fall-inspired popsicles, will bring the season to life through taste. A swing set crafted from UGG shearling will introduce texture, movement and play, creating a shared experience rooted in comfort and connection.

Following New York City, Born to Feel will continue around the world through locally relevant expressions across key markets, inviting communities globally to experience UGG Season for themselves across the brand's various touchpoints. Across North America, UGG Season will additionally come to life in select UGG stores with seasonal treats designed to spark the senses, a limited-edition disposable camera gift with purchase that encourages consumers to capture moments of connection, and in-store product personalization that celebrates self-expression. Across Europe, including Paris, Athens, London, Berlin and Milan, in-store activations will create space for creativity through local DJs spinning the sounds of fall, customized coffee cups, autumn-themed keychains, pop-up spaces and motifs inspired by the sights of UGG Season NYC. In Japan, an UGG branded pop-up held close to the Tokyo Flagship Store will welcome the feeling and connection of fall with regionally inspired food shaped as iconic seasonal symbols, warm fall beverages and customization of iconic UGG products to help consumers step into style. In China UGG Season will come to life with gourmet UGG cookies and a shearling inspired Airstream pop-up truck with photo moments. Looking beyond fall, Born to Feel will continue to come to life in the months ahead with regional immersive experiences across China, including Beijing and Chengdu, featuring visuals and experiences that connect to local culture while creating moments of joy and connection to celebrate all year long.

The UGG brand's Born to Feel in-person activities follow the September 1 debut of the Born to Feel marketing campaign, which introduced the emotional world of the platform through creative visuals and film. Featuring PinkPantheress, Rowan Blanchard, Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Tyson Beckford and Julez Smith, the campaign demonstrates that there is no singular way to feel or express oneself. Each expression is unique to the individual, with UGG comfort serving as the catalyst for confidence, self-expression and connection.

About UGG

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors, and then the world, UGG designs and retails footwear, apparel, and accessories with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. Delivering more than $2 billion in annual sales, UGG partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit ugg.com @ugg.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, HOKA, and Teva. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 50 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders, attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

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Contacts:

Press Contact:



Michael Hickey

Senior Manager, Global Public Relations Giving, UGG

michael.hickey@deckers.com



Sarajane McQuaid

Associate PR Manager, UGG

Mobile: (913) 744-7553

sarajane.mcquaid@deckers.com