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WKN: 894298 | ISIN: US2435371073 | Ticker-Symbol: DO2
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 15:24
72,00 Euro
+2,86 % +2,00
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,5070,7816:32
70,5470,7016:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DECKERS OUTDOOR
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION72,00+2,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.