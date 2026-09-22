Acterys ranks number one overall for the fourth consecutive year, with both Acterys and Vena earning leading marks across key Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) capabilities and product features.

Vena Solutions, the Microsoft-native platform for Orchestrated Planning, Decisioning and Close, today announced that both Vena and Acterys have been recognized as Leaders in Info-Tech Research's 2026 Enterprise Performance Management Data Quadrant Report, providing independent customer validation of Vena's expanding capabilities in financial and operational planning across Excel, Power BI and the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

Acterys ranked number one overall with a 9.2 out of 10 composite score, marking the fourth consecutive year it has ranked first in the EPM Data Quadrant. It also earned two number one Vendor Capability rankings and six number one Product Feature rankings, with 21 leading rankings across the evaluation.

Vena also earned Leader status with an 8.2 out of 10 composite score and 10 leading rankings across the evaluation. Customers recognized its strengths across Financial Reporting and Consolidation, Breadth of Features, Collaboration, Data Visualization and Ease of Implementation all integral as financial planning, reporting and close become increasingly connected.

The recognition reflects the strength of two familiar, Microsoft-native planning experiences serving different parts of the organization. Vena gives Finance a governed, Excel-native environment for planning, reporting and decision-making, while Acterys extends enterprise-grade planning, modeling and write-back directly into Power BI and Microsoft Fabric for data, analytics and operational teams.

For more details, visit here to download the full 2026 Enterprise Performance Management Data Quadrant Report.

About Vena

Vena is a leader in Microsoft-native Orchestrated Planning, Decisioning and Close across Excel, Power BI, Azure and Fabric. With governed financial and operational data, cumulative business context and purpose-built AI agents embedded in the flow of work, Vena connects planning, consolidation, reporting and decision-making so organizations can automate work and move from insight to governed action with greater speed and confidence. Thousands of organizations worldwide rely on Vena to perform better and achieve more. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

About Acterys

Acterys, by Vena Solutions, provides enterprise-grade planning, analytics and application development solutions for Microsoft Power BI, Azure and Fabric. Its modular, scalable platform empowers organizations to build connected, data-driven applications at scale. Visit Acterys.com for more information.

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