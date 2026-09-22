Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne Opens New Customer Experience Center in Düsseldorf to Accelerate Scientific Discovery and Customer Collaboration

New flagship facility provides hands-on access to Bio-Techne technologies, workflows and scientific expertise



Regional hub will support researchers and organizations across the DACH and broader EMEA regions



Center strengthens collaboration, training and innovation within Europe's life sciences community

MINNEAPOLIS and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced the opening of its new Customer Experience Center in Düsseldorf, Germany, a flagship facility designed to bring European customers closer to Bio-Techne's latest innovations and scientific expertise.

The new center serves as a regional hub where researchers, biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators and clinical laboratories can explore integrated technologies and workflows firsthand, helping accelerate scientific discovery, translational research and clinical impact.

Located in one of Europe's leading centers for academic research and innovation, the Düsseldorf Customer Experience Center enables customers throughout the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) region and the broader Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region to engage directly with Bio-Techne scientists, technologies and solutions.

The center has been designed to showcase integrated workflows in a single environment, giving researchers the opportunity to evaluate technologies, gain hands-on experience and identify approaches that can advance scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes. Through demonstrations and interactive learning experiences, visitors can explore techniques and applications across protein biology, spatial biology, cell therapy, molecular diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation.

Beyond customer engagement, the Düsseldorf center will serve as a regional hub for learning, training, and collaboration. The facility will host workshops, thought leadership events and technical training programs while strengthening Bio-Techne's engagement with universities, research institutes and emerging biotechnology companies throughout the region.

Professor Jörg Wischhusen, Ph.D. University Hospital Würzburg, scientific founder CatalYm and co-founder Toleris Biotherapeutics said, "Getting direct access to Bio-Techne's technologies, workflows and scientific experts in one location is an exciting prospect for researchers like us. The ability to evaluate technologies firsthand and experience complete workflows in action should help to make faster and more informed decisions that can accelerate research and development."

"Researchers increasingly need partners who can help bridge discovery, translational research and clinical application," said Frank Splettstoesser, Experimental Anesthesiology AG Frede, University Hospital Bonn. "The Düsseldorf Customer Experience Center provides an environment where scientists can learn, collaborate, and explore innovative solutions that address complex biological questions. It demonstrates Bio-Techne's commitment to supporting scientific excellence across Europe."

"The opening of our Düsseldorf Customer Experience Center represents a significant investment in the scientific community across Europe," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our goal is to provide researchers and clinicians with the tools, technologies and expertise they need to answer complex biological questions and improve human health. By creating a destination where scientists can experience innovative techniques firsthand, collaborate with our experts, and evaluate integrated workflows, we are helping accelerate breakthroughs from research to real-world impact."

Düsseldorf Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller said, "Bio-Techne's investment in Düsseldorf reflects the strength of our region as a center for life science innovation and international business. We welcome the company's continued expansion and commitment to North Rhine-Westphalia and our city, further reinforcing our strong life sciences ecosystem and collaborative environment that benefits researchers, institutions and businesses alike."

The new center also reflects Bio-Techne's commitment to sustainable growth and long-term investment in Europe. Located within a refurbished facility designed with modern energy-efficient features, the site provides convenient access for customers across Germany and the broader region while creating capacity for future expansion as customer needs evolve.

By bringing together innovation, expertise and collaboration in a single location, the Düsseldorf Customer Experience Center reinforces Bio-Techne's commitment to empowering scientists with the tools and technologies needed to reach better answers and advance the future of life science research and healthcare.

ABOUT BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minnesota, celebrating 50 years of empowering scientific and diagnostic communities to reach better answers. The company provides high-quality reagents, analytical instruments, and precision diagnostics. Its portfolio is organized into three customer-focused brands: R&D Systems, Bio-Techne Spatial, and Bio-Techne Diagnostics, reflecting the scientific journey from discovery to translational research to clinical decision-making. Bio-Techne operates in 34 locations worldwide and employs more than 3,000 people. In fiscal year 2026, the company generated over $1.2 billion in net sales. Its more than 500,000 products are used globally by academic researchers, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories.

For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Corporate Communications

media.relations@bio-techne.com

Investor Relations

David Clair, Vice President

IR@bio-techne.com

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