Nscale appoints Frank Slootman to the Board of Directors and Adam Rosman as Chief Legal Officer

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale, the full-stack AI cloud platform, today announced two appointments to strengthen its governance and leadership functions.

Frank Slootman, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Snowflake, has been appointed to Nscale's Board as an Independent Director effective immediately. Adam Rosman has been appointed Chief Legal Officer and will start October 1, 2026.

"We're excited to welcome Frank and Adam to Nscale," said Josh Payne, Founder and CEO of Nscale. "Frank built three companies into category leaders, took them public, and raised the standard of execution at every one, and Adam has spent his career guiding companies through transactions that shape industries. We're proud to be building a team with that depth of experience."

Frank Slootman, Independent Director

Slootman serves as Chairman of the Board of Snowflake, where he was CEO from 2019 until 2024. He led the company through its 2020 initial public offering, the largest software IPO on record at the time. He was previously CEO of ServiceNow from 2011, taking the company public in 2012 and expanding it from a help-desk provider into a broader enterprise platform. Prior to that, he was CEO of Data Domain, which he took public in 2007 and which was subsequently acquired by EMC, where he went on to serve as President of the Backup Recovery Systems Division.

"Nscale represents the next generation of enterprise platforms, built from the ground up for the AI revolution," said Frank Slootman. "It's an honor to join the super talented Nscale team that will usher in a new era in computing and intelligence."

Slootman's appointment follows the recent addition of Fidji Simo to Nscale's Board. The full Board also includes Sheryl Sandberg, Susan Decker, Nick Clegg, Øyvind Eriksen, Rael Nurick, Jacob Leschly, and Josh Payne.

Adam Rosman, Chief Legal Officer

Rosman joins Nscale from Fiserv, where he serves as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. He will report directly to Josh Payne.

"Nscale is building the infrastructure and software layer powering the next industrial revolution," said Adam Rosman. "Joining at this moment as the company scales globally is a rare opportunity, and I look forward to being part of this management team which has such genuine operating depth and expertise. I am excited to lead and build Nscale's legal, regulatory, and governance functions for the next phase of the company's growth and expansion."

Rosman brings more than 30 years of legal and operating experience across payments, financial services and regulated industries. He joined Fiserv in July 2021, leading legal, compliance, government relations, and several other functions.

Before Fiserv, Rosman was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of OneMain Financial, where he oversaw legal, compliance, government relations and audit. He served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of First Data from 2014 to 2019 and played a central role in its merger with Fiserv. Earlier, he was Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel of Willis Group Holdings, responsible for legal, compliance, audit, and risk management, and Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Cablevision Systems Corporation.

Rosman began his career in public service, clerking for U.S. District Court Judge Gladys Kessler and serving as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C., and as Deputy Staff Secretary to President Bill Clinton. He was also in private practice as a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder LLP.

About Nscale

Nscale Limited (Nscale) is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering - from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them.

For more information, visit www.nscale.com

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