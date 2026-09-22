Bookit Expands Travel and Rewards Platform with Acquisition of Entravel Group's Crypto Business, and Strategic Partnership with Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands becomes a strategic investor in Bookit's parent company Superlogic; COO Minh Do joins the Superlogic Advisory Board

Adds 27 crypto institution partners, including Kraken and MetaMask

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superlogic Technologies, parent company of Bookit, the next-generation travel and experiential rewards platform, today announced the strategic acquisition of Entravel Group's crypto white-label travel platform business, and Spree, builder of on-chain tokenized rewards technology. The acquisition further strengthens Bookit's ability to power crypto institutions looking to integrate native travel and experiential booking platforms directly into their applications, as well as the tokenization capabilities for on-chain points and inter-operable rewards for real-world merchants.

"The integration of both Entravel Group and Spree's technology and partner networks is a significant step forward in Bookit's mission to deliver a scalable full-stack travel and rewards enterprise solution," said Lin Dai, CEO of Superlogic, "By unifying these core technologies, Bookit becomes the leading white-labeled travel and tokenized rewards provider to major financial institutions and digital asset companies, enabling our enterprise partners to offer unbeatable value on travel and experiences directly to consumers, driving deeper engagement and loyalty."

The acquisition of Spree.Finance adds tokenized loyalty infrastructure built on stablecoin rails, powering rewards for Animoca Brands and other major ecosystems, enabling partners to offer 'stable-points' that can be earned, spent, and instantly settled with 2M+ top brands in travel and retail. Spree's white-label-able rewards infrastructure innovates how rewards are issued, settled, and used interoperably across ecosystems.

As part of the Spree.Finance acquisition, Animoca Brands will become a strategic investor and shareholder in Bookit's parent company, Superlogic. To further Bookit's mission to scale tokenized commerce and rewards globally, Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands, will officially join Superlogic's Advisory Board. Do's extensive expertise in digital property rights and ecosystem development will be instrumental as Bookit scales its full stack travel and rewards infrastructure to serve the world's leading digital platforms and financial institutions.

"Asset tokenization is rapidly transitioning to institutional grade, and loyalty infrastructure is due for a massive revamp, and both are being reshaped by verifiable digital identity and the rise of AI agents that transact on a user's behalf," said Minh Do, COO of Animoca Brands. "Animoca's investment reflects our absolute confidence in Bookit's full-stack approach to travel and rewards. Through our partnership with Bookit, Animoca's digital identity layer AIR will give consumers a portable, user-owned identity, turning loyalty and rewards into assets they control and letting their AI agents book and transact seamlessly across real-world merchants. Bookit is uniquely bridging the gap between digital asset applications and real-world merchant purchases, and I look forward to working closely with Lin Dai and the leadership team to scale this cross-industry network globally."

The acquisition of Entravel Group's crypto business immediately expands Bookit's ecosystem by onboarding 27 additional white-label partners, including Kraken, MetaMask, and EtherFi. This strategic combination will make available 2M+ merchants from Bookit's travel, retail, and VIP experiences network to major crypto institution partners and tens of millions of their end users, seamlessly within the partners' platforms and applications, providing a direct bridge between digital assets to real-world purchases and rewards.

"We successfully established the most widely adopted white-label travel solutions in crypto, working with some of the biggest names in the industry," said Entravel Group's CEO & Founder, Mathias Lundoe Nielsen. "This deal reflects the strength of the business we have built and creates an exciting opportunity for Entravel Group to partner with white-label industry leader Bookit on our core mission: building a new infrastructure for global travel."

With these strategic acquisitions and Animoca Brand's backing finalized, Superlogic will focus on accelerating the global deployment of its enterprise loyalty infrastructure throughout the remainder of 2026. The consolidated platform is poised to rapidly expand its roster of financial institutions and digital asset partners, bringing frictionless tokenized travel and rewards to millions of new users worldwide.

About Bookit

Bookit is a next-generation travel and rewards platform built natively on tokenized rails that combines extensive global travel, retail, and experiential inventory with exceptional rewards value. With access to more than 2 million hotels, flights, cruises, retail brands, and VIP experiences worldwide, Bookit's proprietary A.I. engine negotiates competitive pricing to deliver up to 50% rewards back to users through a seamless booking and redemption experience, white-labeled for the biggest enterprise brands in fintech, travel, entertainment and more. For more information, visit Bookit.com.

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