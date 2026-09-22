Tenneco to Showcase Latest Railway Braking, Sliding Bearing and Systems Protection Solutions at InnoTrans 2026

KONTICH, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco will showcase highly engineered braking, slide bearing and systems protection technologies during InnoTrans 2026, September 22-25 at Germany's Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. Built for rail, public transport and industrial applications, our mission-critical components are designed to perform where reliability, safety and efficiency matter most and support increasingly stringent performance requirements. Tenneco businesses exhibiting at the show will include its global Braking and Industrial groups (Hall 1.2, Booth 560) and Systems Protection (Hall 12, Booth 440, co-branded with Industrial Wire Group).

InnoTrans will mark the official launch of Tenneco Braking's Jurid 711 high-performance friction material, a braking technology for regional, long-distance and high-speed rail applications. The 711 material establishes the benchmark for consistent braking behavior across a broad spectrum of operating conditions and speeds, and it offers optimized life cycle cost through exceptionally low wear rates. The material is available in 24 mm and 35 mm brake pad thicknesses, providing flexibility to address a wide range of fleet and maintenance requirements. In addition, Jurid 711 is engineered to minimize braking noise and squeal, contributing to improved passenger comfort and reduced noise emissions in densely populated environments.

"Jurid 711 marks another impressive milestone in our commitment to deliver highly engineered braking solutions that help rail operators perform where safety, durability and reliability matter most," said Ralph Schmidt, engineering and sales director, Tenneco Braking Rail & Industrial. "This remarkable material helps operators improve performance while lowering total life cycle costs." Tenneco Braking will also showcase updated Jurid Sinter and Sinter Silence brake pad designs and share the brand's latest material certifications for freight, commuter, regional and high-speed trains.

Tenneco's Industrial group will showcase DEVA sliding materials, including deva.tex 518, a highly engineered, fiber-reinforced bearing material designed for demanding railway applications. Built to operate reliably under sustained and shock loads, as well as challenging environmental conditions, the material combines mechanical strength, tribological performance and chemical resistance.

With its advanced two-layer composite structure, deva.tex 518 is particularly suited for railway components where maintenance-free operation, long service life and operational reliability are critical. Typical applications include suspension systems, brake linkages, bogie components, couplings, door systems and other moving parts exposed to vibration, moisture, dirt and temperature fluctuations.

By reducing wear and minimizing maintenance requirements, DEVA sliding materials help improve the availability and efficiency of rolling stock while supporting lower life cycle costs. Through continuous innovation in self-lubricating bearing technology, Tenneco provides reliable solutions built to meet the global railway industry's increasingly stringent performance and safety requirements.

The Tenneco Systems Protection exhibit will feature a comprehensive portfolio of mission-critical abrasion, thermal, electrical and electromagnetic interference protection solutions for rolling stock and railway infrastructure applications. These include Fyrejacket HL LTE, a protective sleeving for critical cabling that enables railway manufacturers to meet European fire safety standards without the need for complex and expensive fire tests, and Silicone Tape 77FR, a self-amalgamating tape engineered for use in sealing, connecting, repairing and finishing the cut ends of sleeves exposed to high temperatures.

To learn more about these and other highly engineered solutions from Tenneco, built to support the railway industry's evolving safety, reliability and performance requirements, visit www.deva-bearings.com, the rail and industrial braking page at www.tenneco.com and www.systemsprotection.com.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered, mission-critical technologies and aftermarket products for the world's vehicles and industrial equipment. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Champion business groups, Tenneco delivers technology for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers. Visit Tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@tenneco.com

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