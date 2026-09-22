Revecore Launches Legal Appeals Service to Pursue the Complex Denials Hospitals Struggle to Overturn

New offering brings attorney expertise to complex denials, including ERISA-governed appeals

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Revecore, a leading provider of complex revenue cycle management solutions for hospital systems nationwide, today announced the launch of its Legal Appeals service, a new capability designed to recover the most complex, escalated denials that fall outside the reach of existing denial management tools. Revecore's Legal Appeals service is staffed by in-house attorneys, leveraging Revecore's ReClaim platform, who apply a layered approach of contractual, procedural, and clinical arguments to dispute denials that require more than a templated appeal letter to resolve. The service includes support for Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) claims - a category of recoverable revenue that has drawn growing attention from health system leadership - giving hospitals a path to pursue appeals.

Hospitals spent $43 billion in 2025 trying to collect payments insurers already owed them - a burden that falls hardest on the complex, escalated cases automated tools aren't built to handle. Appeals involving employer-sponsored health plans covered by ERISA present a particular challenge. The Department of Labor estimates roughly 136 million participants and beneficiaries are covered by approximately 2.6 million ERISA-covered group health plans, and research shows denial rates run even higher among employer-sponsored plans than the broader market.

As health systems increasingly deploy automation to manage high-volume, routine denials, a growing category of complex cases - including authorization disputes, non-covered service determinations, out-of-network claims, investigational and experimental denials, and ERISA-governed appeals - requires the kind of legal and clinical expertise automation alone cannot provide. Revecore's Legal Appeals service is designed to close that gap, pairing attorney expertise with the claims scoring models and clinical review capabilities behind the company's broader recovery platform, ReClaim.

"Too many hospitals write off complex denials, not because the money isn't recoverable, but because internal teams don't have the necessary expertise and time to specialize in the recovery of these denial types," said Chad Powers, Chief Legal Officer at Revecore. "By bringing experienced attorney resources directly into the recovery process, Revecore gives hospitals access to specialized expertise so they can pursue revenue they've earned without having to build this capability in-house."

Expanding Revecore's Complex Claims Portfolio

Revecore's Legal Appeals offering builds on the company's broader investment in denials management, including its recent release of AI-driven medical record analysis and appeals drafting. The company continues to expand its capabilities and invest in the reporting and analytics hospitals need for visibility into denial trends and at-risk revenue, reinforcing Revecore's commitment to solving the industry's most complex recovery challenges. Legal Appeals is available now to Revecore's hospital and health system clients.

About Revecore

Revecore is the proven leader in complex revenue cycle management, trusted by over 1,300 hospitals and health systems nationwide. Purpose-built to master revenue cycle complexity, and informed by decades of operating experience, Revecore combines AI-enabled technology platforms, proprietary claims scoring models, deep clinical and reimbursement expertise, and an outcome-aligned partnership model to deliver outsized financial impact. A six-time Best in KLAS award winner for Complex Claims Services, the company has helped providers recover billions of earned revenue by resolving denials, underpayments, and complex claims at scale. For more information visit www.revecore.com.

Media Contact:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for Revecore

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: Revecore

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revecore-launches-legal-appeals-service-to-pursue-the-complex-denials-1224719