OC Graceful Smiles has expanded its sedation dentistry program in Tustin, adding multiple options for patients with dental anxiety or treatment needs that require additional support.

Tustin, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - OC Graceful Smiles has expanded its sedation dentistry program in Tustin to include nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and IV sedation. The expansion gives the practice more flexibility when caring for patients who experience dental anxiety or may need additional support during certain procedures.

Dental anxiety can make it harder for some patients to schedule appointments, return for recommended care, or feel comfortable moving forward with treatment. Sedation may be one option to help in those situations, but the right approach can vary depending on the patient's medical history, the type of procedure, and other individual factors. OC Graceful Smiles considers these details before recommending whether sedation may be appropriate.

The expanded program gives the dental team a clearer way to discuss sedation before treatment begins. Patients can raise concerns about previous dental experiences, ask questions about the available options, and learn what may be suitable for their situation. This allows those conversations to happen early, while the treatment plan is still being developed.

"Dental anxiety can be a major barrier to receiving care, so we believe it's important to meet patients where they are and give them options that help them feel more comfortable, relaxed, and confident throughout their treatment," said Dr. Mili Patel.

The program also gives OC Graceful Smiles a more consistent way to prepare for appointments where sedation may be considered. The practice can review the patient's health information, treatment needs, and comfort concerns in advance, helping the dental team plan care with those factors in mind.

For patients who have delayed treatment because of anxiety, the broader program provides more options to discuss before deciding how to proceed. The goal is to make sure patients understand what support may be available and what factors may affect the decision to use sedation.

Looking ahead, OC Graceful Smiles plans to continue refining its sedation dentistry program as part of its ongoing approach to patient care in Tustin. The practice will continue focusing on clear communication, careful planning, and treatment decisions that reflect each patient's needs and circumstances.

Additional information about available sedation options is available at https://ocgracefulsmiles.com/sedation-dentistry/.

About OC Graceful Smiles

OC Graceful Smiles is a dental practice serving Tustin and the surrounding communities. The practice provides general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative care, and sedation dentistry. Treatment recommendations are based on each patient's dental needs, health history, and planned care.

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