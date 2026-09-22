Kahua Earns BSI Kitemark Certification for ISO 19650 Information Management

Independent certification validates Kahua's approach to structured, secure information management across the built asset lifecycle.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua has officially obtained BSI Kitemark certification for BIM software supporting the ISO 19650 framework. The certification covers ISO 19650 Parts 1, 2, 5 and 6, providing independent validation of Kahua's approach to managing information across the built asset lifecycle.

The achievement comes as owners, contractors and delivery partners face growing pressure to maintain consistent, governed information across increasingly complex capital programs and their full asset lifecycle.

ISO 19650 provides an international framework for managing information throughout the full lifecycle of a built asset using Building Information Modeling (BIM), helping project teams create greater consistency in how information is structured, shared and governed. The BSI Kitemark assessment considers areas including platform functionality, security-minded information management, user support, development practices and organizational resilience.

BSI's Managing Director, Built Environment Andrew Butterfield said, "Information management has never been more critical to project delivery, and the BSI Kitemark for ISO 19650 is a rigorous, independent benchmark for organizations that manage it well. Kahua's certification shows a genuine commitment to structured, secure information management across the built asset lifecycle, and sets a strong example for the construction technology sector."

"Construction organizations are being asked to manage more information, across more stakeholders, for longer periods of the asset lifecycle," said Kahua President Brian Moore. "We made this investment because our customers increasingly need confidence that the systems they rely on can support information management at scale. The BSI Kitemark provides independent validation that Kahua is aligned to globally recognized standards for information management throughout the construction lifecycle."

For Kahua, information management extends beyond document control. Kahua provides a Common Data Environment (CDE) that connects project information with commercial and cost processes, configurable workflows and lifecycle data in a single governed environment. This gives owners and delivery teams greater visibility and control from design and construction through handover and operations.

"Standards like ISO 19650 help create a common language for how project information is organized and shared," said Ibukun Ishola, senior technology systems specialist at Bovis. "For our teams working across multiple stakeholders, that kind of consistency is essential to delivering projects with greater confidence and less ambiguity."

The certification further strengthens Kahua's commitment to supporting organizations managing complex capital programs across global markets, where information governance, security, collaboration and lifecycle continuity are increasingly important to successful delivery.

For more information about Kahua's approach to information management, Common Data Environments and capital program delivery, visit kahua.com.

About Kahua

Kahua is an AI enterprise construction platform built to connect the people, processes, and data behind complex capital programs. Trusted globally across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors, Kahua serves as a system of record for owners and delivery teams, bringing stakeholders into a single governed environment for portfolio-level visibility and collaboration across the full asset lifecycle. With intelligent, purpose-built solutions for key industries and a highly configurable platform, Kahua adapts to how teams work today and tomorrow.

About Bovis

Founded in 1885, Bovis Construction (Europe) Ltd delivers complex, high-quality projects across the UK for both public and private sector clients. Our experience is wide-reaching and encompasses commercial office space; prisons; cultural and university buildings; and hospitals and laboratories. We don't just build structures, we find smarter ways to work with new technology, modern methods of construction and more sustainable materials.

Media Contact:

Sonya Lehner

Senior Director, Brand & Communications

slehner@kahua.com

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