Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold Announces Strategic Review to Enhance Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL)(Nasdaq:BGLWW) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet, today announced that its Board of Directors has established a Special Committee (the "Committee") to review strategic alternatives across the Company's portfolio as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value.

Special Committee to Lead Strategic Review

The Committee, comprised of Kevin Clark, Executive Chairman, and Gary Herman, Director, will oversee a comprehensive review of the Company's operations, asset portfolio, and long-term strategic direction.

The Committee has been authorized to evaluate and make recommendations to the Board regarding:

Strategic alternatives for non-core assets and businesses;

Capital structure and financing enhancement initiatives;

Operational efficiency; and

Development of a formal restructuring and strategic plan.

The Committee expects to present an initial strategic and value creation framework to the Board within 14 days.

"Our objective is to identify actions that strengthen Blue Gold's position, improve operating efficiency and focus resources on the opportunities we believe offer the greatest potential for long-term shareholder value," said Clark. "The review will include the Company's asset portfolio, operations and capital structure, as well as potential strategic alternatives for non-core assets."

Strategic Priorities

As part of its mandate, the Committee will review all assets and business activities and may consider continued operation, divestitures, strategic partnerships, restructuring or acquisition opportunities. The review is intended to simplify operations and concentrate capital and management resources on the businesses and assets the Company believes offer the greatest potential for both near-term revenue and long-term value creation.

The Board currently views the Company's mine-to-wallet fintech strategy and its advanced arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Ghana as significant potential value drivers.

"We remain confident in the long-term opportunity for gold, both as a physical asset and through our strategy to develop a gold-based fintech solution," said Clark. "At the same time, the Board believes it is appropriate to evaluate additional opportunities to strengthen the Company's financial position, sharpen its strategic focus, and create value for shareholders."

There can be no assurance that the review and evaluation will result in any transaction, strategic initiative, or other outcome. The Company does not intend to disclose developments regarding the strategic review and evaluation process unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or disclosure is otherwise required by law.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (Nasdaq: BGLWW) is a gold mining company with the infrastructure to deliver gold from mine-to-wallet. The Company's mission is to explore, develop and operate high quality mining projects while leveraging modern technologies to sell the gold directly to end customers in tokenized form. Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all its business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 29, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldltd.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

SOURCE: Blue Gold Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/blue-gold-announces-strategic-review-to-enhance-shareholder-value-1225298