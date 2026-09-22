Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from sampling of olivine material at Millbank Materials' Twin Sisters ultramafic project in Washington State. The eight samples returned consistently strong magnesium values ranging from 26.39% to 28.46% Mg, together with nickel values ranging from 2,660 to 3,305 ppm Ni.

The results provide initial validation of the quality and consistency of the domestic ultramafic feedstock that underpins Element One's Twin Sisters strategy. Under its memorandum of understanding with Millbank Materials, the Company has the right to purchase up to 50,000 tonnes per year of material represented by the sampling program, with an option to increase that amount to 100,000 tonnes per year.

Representative sample splits have been provided to Revora Materials Inc. ("Revora"), a New York-based mineral-processing technology company, for independent evaluation as part of the parties' ongoing work to assess the suitability of Twin Sisters material for processing using Revora's proprietary IonMet technology platform.

Investor Highlights

Consistent magnesium-rich feedstock: all eight samples returned between 26.39% and 28.46% Mg.

Meaningful nickel values: assays ranged from 2,660 to 3,305 ppm Ni, supporting further metallurgical evaluation of potential recoverable mineral products.

Domestic supply pathway: the Millbank MOU provides access to up to 50,000 tonnes per year, with an option to increase to 100,000 tonnes per year.

Next-stage testwork underway: sample splits have been delivered to Revora for independent characterization and process evaluation.

Potential dual-value platform: Element One is evaluating the same ultramafic rock for critical-mineral recovery and natural hydrogen generation through accelerated serpentinization.

Strategic Significance and Next Steps

Twin Sisters is central to Element One's strategy of combining domestic feedstock, innovative mineral-processing technology and natural hydrogen development within a single North American platform. The assay program represents an important step in characterizing the feedstock before more detailed process and recovery testwork.

The consistency of the magnesium assays is particularly relevant to potential future production. A comparatively narrow feed-grade range can support more predictable process-design and testwork assumptions than highly variable material, although additional sampling and metallurgical testing are required to determine whether this consistency extends across future feedstock and can be maintained in operation.

The Company's planned next steps include supporting Revora's independent characterization and IonMet process evaluation, defining follow-up mineral-processing testwork and working with Columbia University to advance evaluation of the material's natural hydrogen potential. Results from these programs are expected to help inform the scope and design of future pilot-scale work. No decision to construct a pilot or commercial facility has been made.

"These results are important because they provide initial validation of the consistency of the domestic feedstock at the centre of our Twin Sisters strategy," commented Brad Kitchen, President and CEO of Element One. "Our objective is to evaluate two potential value streams from the same ultramafic rock: critical minerals through our work with Revora and natural hydrogen through our collaboration with Columbia University. With feedstock access established under the Millbank MOU and material now in Revora's hands for evaluation, we are advancing the disciplined testwork needed to assess that opportunity."

Twin Sisters Assay Results

Sample Easting Northing Mg (%) Fe (%) Ni (ppm) Material / location 1142325 573161 5399447 27.64 6.10 2,660 Existing face 1142326 573178 5399418 28.46 5.55 3,059 Existing face 1142327 573154 5399383 27.46 5.60 2,712 Existing face 1142328 573101 5399381 28.25 5.71 2,729 Existing face 1142329 573082 5399351 27.12 5.01 3,305 Existing face 1142330 573275 5399516 26.39 5.65 2,673 3/8-inch-minus mine scalp 1142331 573071 5399544 27.10 5.71 2,677 Foundry sand 1142332 573025 5399516 27.77 5.70 2,933 1/4-inch-minus mine scalp

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Rock samples were collected at regular intervals across the face of an open cut at Millbank Materials' quarry, where olivine material is quarried for foundry-sand production. Samples of crushed and screened material were also collected to evaluate several size fractions, including rejected fines from prior crushing activities and finished foundry-sand product.

Samples were collected by Company personnel, placed in sample bags, assigned unique identification numbers and delivered to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia, for multi-element analysis. A four-acid digestion with ICP-ES analytical procedure was used. The program included quality-assurance and quality-control measures consisting of standards, blanks and duplicates.

The results reported above are from a limited sampling program at selected quarry-face and processed-material locations and may not be representative of all material at the Twin Sisters project. The Company has not established a mineral resource or reserve at Twin Sisters, and mineral recoveries and economic viability have not yet been demonstrated.

Natural Hydrogen Potential

In addition to its critical-mineral potential, the Twin Sisters ultramafic material is being evaluated for its potential to generate natural hydrogen through accelerated serpentinization-the reaction of water with iron-bearing ultramafic rock. Element One intends to work with Columbia University to advance laboratory and technical evaluation of this potential alongside its mineral-processing program. The generation, recovery and commercial production of hydrogen from the Twin Sisters material have not yet been demonstrated.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent geologist to the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is building an integrated North American natural hydrogen and critical minerals platform focused on advancing secure, domestic energy and critical minerals supply chains. Through a growing portfolio of strategic resource assets, proprietary technologies and industry partnerships, the Company is advancing the exploration, development and commercialization of natural hydrogen, magnesium and other critical minerals. Element One's projects span British Columbia, Washington State and Alaska and are supported by collaborations with world-class research institutions, including Columbia University, and strategic partnerships with industry, Indigenous communities and government.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the evaluation and potential suitability of Twin Sisters material for processing using Revora's IonMet technology; the potential recovery of magnesium, nickel or other mineral products; the Company's access to and potential purchase of feedstock under the Millbank MOU; planned characterization, metallurgical, process-development and pilot-scale work; the timing, scope and results of future testwork; the potential generation, recovery or commercialization of natural hydrogen through accelerated serpentinization; collaboration with Revora and Columbia University; and the development of an integrated natural hydrogen and critical-minerals platform.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to early-stage technology development, sampling representativeness, metallurgical recoveries, commodity prices, financing, permitting, regulatory approvals, partner performance and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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