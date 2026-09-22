Air Docs Heating & Cooling is inviting local homeowners to enter qualifying older HVAC systems in its newly launched "Oldest AC Contest"

Sebastian, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Air Docs Heating & Cooling has announced the launch of its "Oldest AC Contest," inviting homeowners to submit older residential HVAC systems to determine whether theirs is the oldest one still operating. Entries will be accepted on a rolling basis until October 15.

The contest gives Air Docs Heating & Cooling a way to connect with homeowners who continue to use aging heating and cooling equipment. By accepting submissions throughout the contest period, the company can consider systems as they are entered rather than limiting participation to a single event date.

To qualify, an HVAC system must be at least 10 years old. The condenser and furnace must also be from the same period, meaning a newer condenser paired with an older furnace would not meet the contest requirements.





Sebastian HVAC Contractors, Air Docs Heating & Cooling, Launch "Oldest AC Contest"



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As part of the entry process, Air Docs Heating & Cooling will provide a complimentary tune-up to confirm the age of the submitted system. The company will also verify that the condenser and furnace meet the matching-age requirement before an entry is considered eligible.

Using the same criteria for each submission gives Air Docs Heating & Cooling a consistent way to evaluate the systems entered in the contest. It also allows the company to identify residential HVAC equipment that has remained in operation for a decade or longer across the Sebastian area.

For Air Docs Heating & Cooling, the contest also creates an opportunity to engage with homeowners who still rely on aging equipment and gain insight into the older systems operating in local homes.

The initiative also marks a company milestone in the way the HVAC contractors Sebastian connects with the community, bringing homeowner participation and the company's HVAC experience together through a focused local program.

The contest will remain open until October 15, after which Air Docs Heating & Cooling will conclude the submission period and determine the qualifying entries.

About Air Docs Heating & Cooling

Air Docs Heating & Cooling is an HVAC company serving Sebastian, Florida, and surrounding communities along the Treasure Coast. Established in 2012, the company provides residential air conditioning and heating installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement services throughout Indian River County. Its services also include mini-split systems, indoor air quality solutions, and emergency AC repair. From its Sebastian location, Air Docs Heating & Cooling serves local homeowners with year-round HVAC support tailored to the demands of Florida's climate and changing seasonal conditions.

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