Entrust will support The Cyber Helpline's mission to help victims recover from cybercrime and online fraud.

The partnership is expected to help more than 1,000 people across the US and UK.

Together, Entrust and The Cyber Helpline are combining their cybersecurity expertise and community action to help victims.

Entrust, a global leader in identity-centric security solutions, today announced its partnership with The Cyber Helpline, an award-winning nonprofit organization providing free, expert support to victims of cybercrime, digital fraud, and online harm.

Entrust will support The Cyber Helpline's mission to help people understand, contain, and recover from cyber incidents by funding more than 3,200 hours of specialist support, which will provide assistance for approximately 1,000 individuals across the US and UK. Entrust will also connect its identity and cybersecurity experts with The Cyber Helpline specialists through volunteer opportunities, including mentoring and knowledge-sharing initiatives, helping to expand the organization's services for cybercrime victims. Fighting fraud and cybercrime is central to Entrust's mission, and the company believes that when people are impacted, they should have access to the expert support they need to recover.

Bad actors continue to target individuals through online fraud, scams, identity theft, and other forms of cybercrime. Each year, one in seven adults and one in five young people are affected by cybercrime, yet 98% of those who report cybercrime receive no meaningful support or route to justice, according to The Cyber Helpline.

"The Cyber Helpline was created because people experiencing cybercrime, fraud, and online harm need more than information or signposting. They need practical help from people who understand both the technology and the human impact of what has happened," said Rory Innes, CEO and Founder of The Cyber Helpline. "Entrust understands better than most the importance of protecting identities and building digital trust, which makes them a natural partner. Their support will help us put specialist cybersecurity expertise directly into the hands of more victims, helping people understand what has happened, take action, and regain control."

"Behind every cybercrime statistic is a person whose life has been disrupted," said Tony Ball, CEO at Entrust. "We're proud to partner with The Cyber Helpline to help more people get the expert support they need to recover and move forward with confidence."

About The Cyber Helpline

The Cyber Helpline is a charity providing free, expert support to individuals affected by cybercrime, digital fraud and online harm, including hacked accounts, scams, cyberstalking, harassment, and other online threats. Combining technology with a community of trained cybersecurity volunteers and specialist staff, The Cyber Helpline provides 24/7 self-help alongside confidential one-to-one support from cybersecurity experts. The service helps people understand what has happened, contain the problem, protect themselves from further harm, and stay safe online. Since 2018, more than two million people have accessed its guidance, with more than 100,000 people receiving direct support. Learn more at thecyberhelpline.com.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. Learn more at entrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922197236/en/

Contacts:

ken.kadet@entrust.com