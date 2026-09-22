Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's September Small-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day September Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, September 23-24, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT Wednesday, September 23, 2026 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Odysight.ai (ODYS) C1 Fund (CFND) ***** 9:15-9:45 Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) ***** 10:00-10:30 Tennant Company (TNC) Kingsway Corporation (KWY) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 10:45-11:15 Global Industrial Company (GIC) Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK) 11:30-12:00 AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Universal Corporation (UVV) ***** 12:15-12:45 Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 1:00-1:30 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) PRA Group (PRAA) IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) 1:45-2:15 L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Streamex Corp. (STEX) 2:30-3:00 Deep Isolation Nuclear (DBHL) Teamshares Inc. (TMS) ***** 3:15-3:45 Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) ***** 1x1s Only (23rd) GATX Corporation (GATX) ISG, Inc. (III) InterDigital (IDCC) Mativ Holdings (MATV) Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) RPC, Inc. (RES) Strata Critical (SRTA) Unisys Corporation (UIS) *****

*All Times EDT Thursday, September 24, 2026 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 B.O.S. [Better Online Solutions] (BOSC) SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (SBC) ***** 9:15-9:45 ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) ***** 10:00-10:30 Kamada Ltd (KMDA) Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) ***** 10:45-11:15 Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) MVB Financial Corp (MVBF) Metatek Group Ltd. (MTEK) 11:30-12:00 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Brady Corporation (BRC) ***** 12:15-12:45 High Roller Technologies (ROLR) Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) ***** 1:00-1:30 IN8bio (INAB) Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) ***** 1:45-2:15 Havertys Furniture Companies (HVT) ***** ***** 2:30-3:00 Clinch Resources, Ltd (CLCHF) Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) ***** 1x1s Only (24th) GATX Corporation (GATX) Greif, Inc. (GEF) InterDigital (IDCC) ISG, Inc. (III) Itafos, Inc. (IFOS) Kelly Services (KELYA) RPC, Inc. (RES) Strata Critical (SRTA) *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 130 equities, of which over 80 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Media Contact:

Ally Cecil

conference@sidoti.com

212-453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-september-small-cap-virtual-conference-1225171