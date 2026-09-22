Int'l Logistics provider scores 85 from 100 points in EcoVadis assessment, receives maximum score for environmental performance and ranks among the top 5% of companies worldwide

Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Gebrüder Weiss has been awarded a Gold Medal in the sustainability assessment conducted by EcoVadis, one of the world's leading providers of corporate sustainability ratings. With a score of 85 out of 100 points, the international logistics company ranks among the top 5% of all businesses evaluated by EcoVadis over the past 12 months. Gebrüder Weiss delivered an especially strong performance in the Environmental category, achieving the maximum score of 100 out of 100 points.

In addition to environmental performance, EcoVadis evaluates companies in the areas of Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. In 2024, Gebrüder Weiss earned a Silver Medal rating.

"The EcoVadis Gold Medal validates our long-term commitment to sustainability. For Gebrüder Weiss, sustainability is not a stand-alone initiative but an integral part of our corporate responsibility and the value we deliver to our customers. Being recognized among the top 5% of all companies assessed worldwide is an important acknowledgment of what we have achieved so far and an incentive to continue improving," said Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chairman of the Management Board of Gebrüder Weiss.

Key initiatives implemented in recent years include investments in low-emission transportation solutions and renewable energy generation. These efforts encompass the expansion of the company's electric truck fleet and charging infrastructure, the installation of photovoltaic systems at logistics facilities, and the operation of its own wind farm. In addition, Gebrüder Weiss has implemented group-wide standardized management systems for occupational safety and compliance. Since 2024, the company's consolidated CO2 accounting has covered more than 95% of the organization, including emissions generated by transportation providers operating on behalf of Gebrüder Weiss.

For more information about sustainability at Gebrüder Weiss, please visit: https://www.gw-world.com/company/sustainability

Gebrüder Weiss receives a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability rating, placing the logistics provider among the top five percent of all companies assessed worldwide.

(Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Daimler Truck Austria / EcoVadis)

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Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chairman of the Management Board of Gebrüder Weiss.

(Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Hämmerle)

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Through its own photovoltaic installations, Gebrüder Weiss generated 15,000 megawatt-hours of electricity in 2025. Pictured: the new photovoltaic system at the Logistics and IT Center in Wolfurt, Austria.

(Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Darko Todorovic)

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(Source: EcoVadis)

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About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is one of the world's leading providers of corporate sustainability ratings, assessing companies across the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Evaluations are based on internationally recognized sustainability standards and are presented through a detailed scorecard and a medal system consisting of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum ratings. www.ecovadis.com

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics as well as supply chain management, is the world's oldest transport company with a history going back more than half a millennium. The family-run organization employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

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