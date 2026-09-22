Quinyx, the AI-powered workforce management platform for frontline industries, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workforce Management (WFM) Technology.

In a crowded market, only seven vendors are placed in the Leaders Quadrant.

Founded in Stockholm in 2005, Quinyx has spent two decades building and investing in tools that address the real pain-points of frontline workers and management teams. Since its founding, Quinyx has expanded into over 50 countries, delivering WFM tools to the retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing industries.

Erik Fjellborg, CEO Founder, Quinyx commented: "One size fits all is something that rarely works in areas that manage an organisation's most important asset its team. Workforce management deals with mission critical operations, and a specialist that integrates seamlessly with an existing tech stack does more than simply fit. It turns scheduling and task management into a revenue driver at a time when costs keep rising."

"Our focus on close collaboration with our customers and our dedication to understanding their pain-points is the reason why we believe we're a Leader in such a competitive sector. WFM touches payroll, compliance, and the working lives of real people, so it has to be done right. It's these guiding principles that govern how we work every day."

From automated scheduling to agentic AI, Quinyx has been at the forefront of AI deployment in WFM since its inception. Its AI tools are built with its customers' challenges in mind, ensuring that WFM works as a strategic revenue driver rather than a time consuming necessity. Reducing over-staffing issues and time spent on rotas while improving productivity through task management and improved shift flexibility, WFM empowers growth while macroeconomic pressures rise.

Gartner predicts that, by 2030, 70% of organizations will adopt AI-enabled workforce management technology to decrease managers' administrative workload by an average of four to six hours per week, and to optimize operations and enhance employee experience. In the last 12 months, Quinyx has continued to expand its customer base, now supporting around 800 customers across more than 50 countries, including HMV, Rituals, Starbucks, Strawberry, Parks and Resorts, and McDonalds.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Quinyx.

About Quinyx

Quinyx is a leading workforce management platform for frontline industries, trusted by organisations worldwide to manage compliance, scheduling, and employee engagement at scale. With AI-powered forecasting, automation, and mobile-first tools, Quinyx empowers businesses to simplify complex workforce needs across countries and regions. Customers include leading global brands such as McDonald's, Deutsche Post, Rituals, and ISS, demonstrating our proven track record of supporting growth, reducing risk, and improving employee experience. Quinyx delivers better business outcomes and better work for millions of frontline employees worldwide.

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