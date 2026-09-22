CRRC Corporation Limited: CRRC Showcases Wind Power Portfolio at WindEnergy Hamburg, Secures Key Certifications and Expands Global Partnerships

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Corporation Limited ("CRRC", SHA: 601766) is showcasing its full range of wind power equipment and integrated clean energy solutions at WindEnergy Hamburg 2026, being held Sept. 22-25 at Hamburg Messe und Congress. Under the theme "Ride the Wind, Embrace the Future," CRRC is holding executive-level business meetings, announcing new certifications, and pursuing new technology partnerships as it expands its presence in the global renewable energy market.

CRRC has established a global manufacturing and service network for wind power, with more than 20 wind turbine manufacturing facilities serving nearly 400 wind farms worldwide. Its products and solutions are now sold in Germany, Denmark, France, Australia, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and other markets. In Vietnam's Gia Lai province, a 46.2 MW wind project generates approximately 120 million kWh a year while avoiding about 100,000 metric tons of carbon emissions. In Kazakhstan's Arkalyk, a 50 MW project saves the equivalent of 42,000 metric tons of standard coal and reduces CO2 emissions by 105,000 metric tons each year. CRRC has also completed projects in Europe, including a 6.0 MW doubly fed induction generator in Grabau, Germany, and wind turbine blades in Sweden, demonstrating that its technologies and equipment meet the demanding requirements of international markets.

At the show, CRRC received type certification from TÜV SÜD for its 7.15 MW D195 wind turbine. CRRC also entered into an expanded technical collaboration with X1 Wind. The certifications demonstrate that CRRC's core wind power technologies, product performance and quality systems meet stringent international industry standards, further strengthening the company's competitiveness and market credibility. The X1 Wind partnership will focus on joint R&D to address key industry challenges and accelerate innovation across the wind sector.

CRRC offers end-to-end wind power services across the full project lifecycle, from design and planning through core component manufacturing, turbine assembly, EPC delivery and operations and maintenance services. The company's integrated manufacturing base encompasses wind turbines, generators, blades, towers, gearboxes, converters, transformers and fasteners. Its turbine lineup spans 1.5 MW to 12 MW onshore and 8 MW to 20 MW offshore, with more than 80 proven models. This range allows it to tailor solutions to different geographies and operating conditions, delivering high reliability and efficiency at a competitive cost.

At WindEnergy Hamburg, CRRC is engaging with partners across the global wind power supply chain on market access, product development, project delivery and localization, while exploring new opportunities in Europe and other markets. The company aims to turn these discussions and shared priorities into concrete projects and partnerships. Looking ahead, CRRC will continue investing in innovation and strengthening international collaboration, using its technology and manufacturing capabilities to compete more effectively in wind markets worldwide.

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