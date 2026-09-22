Diné Development Corporation: North Stone Secures Contract to Optimize Air Force Global IT Operations

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / North Stone, a federal IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Diné Development Corporation (DDC), announced today that it has been awarded a contract to deliver enterprise-wide technology services for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). The award establishes DDC's partnership with AFOSI advance secure, reliable, mission-ready solutions supporting worldwide investigative and counterintelligence operations.



Under this contract, North Stone will deliver IT maintenance and sustainment, cloud operations, software development, cybersecurity, and service desk solutions to the AFOSI Directorate of IT Services and Solutions (XT). The work will support a global user base of 3,500 personnel across more than 300 locations, enhancing the performance of the technology environment relied upon by Air Force and Space Force communities.

"This award reflects DDC's long-standing commitment to the Air Force mission," said Jeff Abney, Executive Vice President, Department of War for DDC. "We're proud to build on our partnership by delivering innovation that optimizes AFOSI's technical environment and positions the agency for evolving mission demands."

The award builds on the DDC family of companies' partnership with the Air Force, highlighted by its portfolio of modernization solutions that have driven mission impact for more than two decades. This award reflects DDC's ability to deliver sustainable capabilities that advance AFOSI digital transformation strategies.

"We're proud to continue this partnership in support of AFOSI's mission across a complex global environment," said Scott McKee, President of North Stone. "This award reflects our commitment to delivering dependable, mission-first capabilities that enable AFOSI personnel to stay connected, secure, and ready to execute."

About DDC

Diné Development Corporation (DDC) delivers IT, engineering, and professional services that advance mission outcomes. Powered by innovation, our family of companies empower government agencies with value-driven solutions to achieve future-ready results. As a Tribally owned organization, we are committed to building sustainable impact for the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. To learn more about our family of companies, visit www.ddc-dine.com.

About North Stone

North Stone partners with federal agencies to solve technology challenges. Leveraging a history of proven delivery and a culture of mission-first innovation, North Stone advances mission objectives through AI/ML, cloud, data, cybersecurity, and digital modernization solutions. As a tribally owned subsidiary of DDC, we are committed to ensuring the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.ddc-dine.com/north-stone.

Contact ?

For press inquiries, please contact Katie von Allmen, Director of Marketing, at katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/north-stone-secures-contract-to-optimize-air-force-global-it-oper-1223645