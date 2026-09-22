BHG Financial Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Celebrating a Culture Built Around Its People

This recognition marks the company's 11th certification as employee feedback continues to validate a workplace built on trust, opportunity, and purpose

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions, today announced that it has been certified by Great Place to Work for the 11th time, recognizing the company's continued commitment to creating a workplace that supports employee growth, collaboration, and long-term success.

The recognition comes during a milestone year for BHG Financial, as the company celebrates its 25th anniversary. Over the past quarter century, BHG Financial has established itself as a recognized leader in the financial industry, continually evolving to meet customer needs, embracing new opportunities, and building the capabilities needed to drive long-term success. Throughout that journey, the organization has remained focused on creating an environment where talented people can contribute, grow, and help shape what comes next.

"We have accomplished a great deal over the past 25 years, and our success has always been driven by the great people who support the mission of our business every day," Tyler Crawford, president of BHG Financial, said. "As we look ahead, we're focused on innovation, team investment, and building the next generation of growth for our company. This recognition is a reflection of the strength of our team and the shared commitment that will continue to move us forward."

At BHG Financial, that commitment is reflected through ongoing investments in professional development, leadership opportunities, employee recognition, and initiatives designed to support employees at every stage of their careers. By listening to employee feedback and continuously evolving the workplace experience based on that feedback, the company continues to strengthen the foundation that supports its growth.

"Great workplaces are built by listening, adapting, and creating opportunities for people to succeed," Katie Barnes, chief people officer of BHG Financial, said. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our employees. Their feedback helps guide how we continue to improve, and we're proud of the culture our teams have built together."

Great Place to Work is based directly on feedback from employees through the organizations' Trust Index Survey, measuring their experiences across areas including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging. The recognition reflects the perspective of the people who know the company best and who help shape its culture every day.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-earns-great-place-to-workr-certification-celebrating-a-1225135