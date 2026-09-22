Dunlop Sports Americas: Raw Power, Pure Sound: Srixon Introduces All-New ZXi RKT Woods

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / SRIXON announces the launch of its all-new ZXi RKT Woods family, a complete reimagination of brand's metalwood lineup engineered to deliver explosive ball speed, refined acoustics, and tour-validated performance for golfers of every skill level.

The new lineup, including ZXi RKT LS, ZXi RKT, and ZXi RKT MAX Drivers, along with ZXi RKT Fairway Woods and Hybrids, represents years of research, prototyping, and collaboration between Srixon's engineers and Tour staff. Rather than pursuing a simple evolution of its previous generation, Srixon rebuilt its development process from the ground up, creating entirely new prototypes and gathering deeper player feedback to uncover every possible performance advantage.

Chasing the Perfect Formula

Powering the performance of ZXi RKT Woods is new RKT Face technology, a breakthrough system born from Srixon's pursuit of faster ball speeds and greater consistency. This new system includes VR-Titanium, a new proprietary alloy enhanced with silicon to create more flex throughout the face and body of the drivers. Combined with an enhanced i-FLEX face structure, the result is a more efficient transfer of energy at impact, helping golfers unlock greater speed and performance across more of the face.

Beyond raw speed, ZXi RKT Woods were engineered to deliver greater consistency when golfers need it most. A new Variable Roll Design helps keep misses on line by optimizing performance across the face, while Rebound Frame technology boosts ball speed and distance by utilizing two flex zones, instead of one.

"Throughout testing, one of the most consistent themes we heard from players was the desire for more speed across a larger area of the face without giving up consistency," said Patrick Ripp, Tour Engineering Manager at Srixon. "RKT Face was developed to answer that challenge. By combining several technologies into a single performance system, we were able to create a face that not only produces exceptional ball speed but does so more consistently across a wider range of impact locations."

Improving the face wasn't the only design objective Srixon engineers targeted. Throughout the development process, engineers focused on creating a sound that inspires confidence. The new ACOUSTICORE chassis utilizes AI-optimized internal rib structures and lightweight carbon fiber crown construction to precisely tune the acoustic character of each model. Through advanced simulations and extensive testing, engineers refined every frequency until they achieved a crisp, controlled impact sound worthy of the performance behind it.

Dedicated Tour Development

Tour feedback played a critical role in shaping every ZXi RKT clubhead. Over two years of prototype testing in competitive environments worldwide, Srixon's R&D team refined face depth, crown height, address profiles, face angles, and lie angles to create a more confident look and improved performance from the generation prior. Deeper faces and taller heads increase performance high on the face, while more compact shapes provide a cleaner, more player-preferred appearance at address. Additionally, a redesigned laser face milling pattern also improves alignment at address and helps maintain more consistent spin in challenging conditions.

"One of the biggest differences with this generation of woods was how closely we worked alongside our Tour staff throughout the entire process," continued Ripp. "Every round of testing led to new insights, and those insights directly influenced the decisions our engineering team made. The final product is a lineup that reflects what elite players are asking for while delivering benefits that every golfer can appreciate."

The ZXi RKT Driver family offers three distinct performance profiles:

ZXi RKT LS : Built for aggressive players seeking maximum distance and reduced spin through a low-spin profile and adjustable front-to-back weighting.

: Built for aggressive players seeking maximum distance and reduced spin through a low-spin profile and adjustable front-to-back weighting. ZXi RKT : Combines speed, forgiveness, and workability with adjustable heel-toe weighting for customized shot shape and trajectory control.

: Combines speed, forgiveness, and workability with adjustable heel-toe weighting for customized shot shape and trajectory control. ZXi RKT MAX: Srixon's highest MOI driver ever, built to provide exceptional stability, confidence, and forgiveness while maintaining a powerful, athletic profile.

The innovation goes beyond the driver category. New ZXi RKT Fairway Woods and Hybrids feature the same RKT Face architecture while introducing Srixon's most comprehensive adjustability system yet. For the first time, Adjustable Sole Weights and Adjustable Hosel Sleeves work together, allowing golfers to precisely dial in launch conditions, swing weight, and distance gapping to fit their game.

The result is Srixon's most advanced woods lineup to date, shaped through years of tour validation, engineered for speed and consistency, and refined down to every detail golfers can see, hear, and feel.

To learn more about the new ZXi RKT Woods lineup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Pricing & Availability

ZXi RKT, ZXi RKT LS, ZXi RKT MAX Drivers: $649.99

ZXi RKT Fairway Woods: $379.99

ZXi RKT Hybrids: $329.99

Launch Date: October 16, 2026

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/raw-power-pure-sound-srixon-introduces-all-new-zxi-rkt-woods-1225170