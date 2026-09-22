Encycle's Swarm Chorus Wins 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Award

Award recognizes Swarm Chorus for bringing AI-driven intelligence into everyday facility workflows to help teams identify, prioritize, and act on HVAC issues faster.

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., the leader of AI-driven HVAC optimization, has been named a Vision Award 2026 Winner in the Analytics & Management Software category for Swarm Chorus. Now in its eighth year, the Vision Awards recognize products that advance the efficient and effective operation and management of institutional and commercial buildings across the United States.

The award recognizes Swarm Chorus for bringing AI-driven intelligence directly into everyday facility workflows. Rather than requiring teams to navigate more reports, alarms, equipment data, and disconnected systems, Swarm Chorus continuously analyzes HVAC performance to surface what matters, prioritize action, and help teams move from reactive maintenance toward more proactive operations across entire building portfolios.

"AI is no longer something facility managers need to experiment with separately. It can work within the HVAC workflows they already manage," said Ana-Paula Issa, Encycle CEO. "Swarm Chorus simply gives facility teams an intelligent partner that continuously analyzes what is happening across their buildings, surfaces what matters, and helps them act faster. That is where AI creates real value and transforms day-to-day operations."

For facility managers, adopting AI does not have to mean replacing existing systems or learning an entirely new way to operate. It can mean adding intelligence to the workflows they already depend on, helping them make faster decisions, allocate resources more effectively, and manage building performance at portfolio scale.

Chorus AI is an agentic feature within Swarm Chorus that provides real-time answers about equipment health, fault conditions, and recommended actions. Instead of requiring facility professionals to interpret data across multiple applications, Chorus AI helps translate complex building data into practical guidance for proactive HVAC maintenance.

By extending intelligence into action and leveraging automated fault diagnosis and dispatch prioritization to help determine which issues require attention and how resources should be allocated, teams can reduce unnecessary truck rolls, minimize reactive maintenance, improve labor utilization, and focus on issues with the greatest operational impact. Swarm Chorus further closes the loop by connecting building performance data with work order systems, helping teams verify completed service, identify recurring issues, and improve accountability with service providers.

Swarm Chorus is AI designed for the work that happens every day, built to empower facility managers to move from a reactive process into an intelligent, proactive operation, supporting greater efficiency, equipment reliability, resilience, and occupant comfort across entire portfolios.

The 2026 Vision Awards were judged by Facility Influencers, members of the Building Operating Management and Facility Maintenance Decisions Editorial Advisory Boards, and other facility management executives. More about the 2026 Vision Award winners is available here.

For more information about Encycle or its award-winning AI solutions, please visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031.

About Encycle:

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Stephanie Gossman, Marketing Coordinator

Encycle

+1 760-481-7801

marketing@encycle.com

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SOURCE: Encycle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/encycles-swarm-chorus-wins-2026-facilitiesnet-vision-award-1225172