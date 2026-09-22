Whispp Appoints Former Dolby Executive Andreas Spechtler as CEO

LEIDEN, NL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Whispp, the Dutch deep-tech company developing real-time, on-device Voice Reconstruction AI, announced the appointment of Former Dolby executive Andreas Spechtler as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Management Board. Founder Joris Castermans transitions to Chief Marketing Officer and will continue to lead Whispp's vision, category development, and assistive mission.

Andreas Spechtler, a former President of Dolby International and previously Member of the Board at Whispp, will assume responsibility for the company's strategy, operations, commercial growth and organizational development. His appointment comes as Whispp enters its next phase, focused on adopting its technology into mobile devices, PCs and wearables through partnerships with device manufacturers, semiconductor companies and global communication providers and platforms.

Joris Castermans, who founded Whispp and has led the company as CEO since 2020, will remain part of the leadership team as Management Board member and Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will lead Whispp's global marketing, brand strategy, category development, strategic communications and assistive mission.

"Andreas combines extensive global experience in audio technology with a strong understanding of international markets and the partnerships needed to bring new technology into smartphones, PCs and wearables," said Joris Castermans. "He has already made an important contribution to Whispp's direction as Chief Strategy Advisor and board member. This leadership structure allows Andreas to focus on scaling the company while I continue to develop the vision, mission and Voice Reconstruction AI category that Whispp was built around."

Andreas brings extensive international experience in audio technology, innovation and business development. He previously served as President of Dolby International and Regional Vice President Dolby EMEA, where he helped expand Dolby's business across cinema, broadcast, electronic media and communications.

"Joris, Akash and the Whispp team have built a distinctive technology around the powerful human mission to give the best voice to everyone," said Andreas Spechtler. "Whispp addresses a clear gap in the voice technology market. Our next step is to turn that innovation foundation into scalable products and long-term industry partnerships. I look forward to working with Joris, Akash, the Whispp team and our partners to bring Voice Reconstruction AI into the devices and communication experiences people use every day."

Whispp's patented audio-to-audio technology converts whispered, voiceless and affected speech into a person's clear and natural voice in real-time. The technology runs entirely on the device and is designed to preserve characteristics such as accent, intonation, and speaker identity.

Whispp was founded by Joris Castermans in 2020, inspired by his personal experience with severe stuttering and his ambition to help people communicate in their own natural voice. Akash Raj Komarlu is Co-founder and has led the development of the company's proprietary Voice Reconstruction AI.

Under Joris' leadership, Whispp expanded its technology, team, intellectual property portfolio and international partner network. The company has received recognition from TIME Best Inventions, CES Innovation Award and Forbes Accessibility 100 for its technological innovation and human impact.

The leadership transition follows Whispp's recent €5 million financing round. The funding supports further development of its AI models, new product development, expansion of its intellectual property portfolio and collaborations with global device manufacturers and semiconductor partners.

For more information see: https://www.whispp.com/ and http://www.whispp.com/blog/whispp-appoints-former-dolby-executive-andreas-spechtler-as-ceo

Media Contact

Organization: Whispp

Contact Person Name: Joris Castermans

Website: https://www.whispp.com/

Email: joris@whispp.com

Contact Number: +31651234840

Country: Netherlands

SOURCE: Whispp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whispp-appoints-former-dolby-executive-andreas-spechtler-as-ceo-1225261