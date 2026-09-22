Kreate Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Kreate Group Plc raises its guidance for 2026: revenue EUR 670-710 million and EBITA EUR 32-36 million

22.9.2026 15:40:09 EEST | Kreate Group Oyj | Inside information

Kreate Group Plc ("Kreate") raises its revenue and EBITA guidance for the 2026 financial year as a result of efficient project execution, new project wins and successful project risk management.

New guidance for 2026

Kreate estimates that its revenue in 2026 will grow and amount to EUR 670-710 million (2025: EUR 315 million) and that its EBITA will grow and amount to EUR 32-36 million (2025: EUR 10.2 million).

Basis for the guidance

The increase in the company's revenue and EBITA guidance is based on efficient project execution and successful project risk management. Projects have progressed faster than previously forecast, and several ongoing data centre projects are also increasing the revenue of both Kreate Oy and KFS Finland Oy ("KFS"). Revenue growth is also supported by new projects won since the previous guidance update, which will increase revenue in the second half of the year. As a result of KFS's strong operational development, the revenue consolidated into the Group is estimated to exceed significantly the previously indicated EUR 30 million in 2026. The background to the amendment of KFS's shareholders' agreement and its impact on Kreate Group's reporting were described in more detail in connection with the guidance update published on 30 March 2026.

Previous guidance published on 16 June 2026:

Kreate estimates that its revenue in 2026 will grow and amount to EUR 600-650 million (2025: EUR 315 million) and that its EBITA will grow and amount to EUR 21-26 million (2025: EUR 10.2 million).

Basis for the guidance issued on 16 June 2026: The update to the company's revenue guidance is based on the better than anticipated implementation of ongoing projects and the strong development of the order book during the second quarter of 2026. Successful key personnel recruitments at the beginning of the year have enabled the efficient implementation of projects, and at the same time the order book has grown with new projects starting immediately, which have been launched quickly. According to Kreate's estimate, achieving the guidance range does not require any significant new projects. The revenue realised in 2026 will be affected in particular by the implementation schedules of large projects, where timing may shift between years. Revenue accumulation and order book development have been strong in all group companies: Kreate Oy, Kreate Sverige Oy and KFS Finland Oy.

Regarding profitability in 2026, Kreate expects absolute EBITA profitability to grow from the level of the previous guidance and relative profitability to improve from 2025. The increase in EBITA guidance is mainly based on forecast revenue growth. The realised result for the beginning of the year is affected by Kreate's front-loaded growth investments and integration costs resulting from the acquisition.

Kreate Group Plc

Board of Directors

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and kreategroup.fi/en

Contacts

Mikko Laine, CFO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 50 599 9201, mikko.laine@kreate.fi

Timo Vikström, President & CEO, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 400 740 057, timo.vikstrom@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of Finland's leading infrastructure construction companies. The company builds bridges, railways, roads, and tunnels, and provides solutions for environmental construction, foundation and specialist foundation engineering, circular economy, and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 315 million and the company employs over 800 people. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.