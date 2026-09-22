New AI-powered solution discovers and governs distributed content across the entire ecosystem without requiring migration

Aprimo, a global leader in digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced the launch of Content Portfolio Management (CPM), an AI-powered governance product that discovers content across an entire ecosystem, applies brand and compliance policies automatically, and prioritizes the most critical risks.

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Aprimo's Content Portfolio Management (CPM): Traditional DAM Governance vs CPM

While content creation has exploded with AI tools, enterprise governance has remained manual and siloed. Most content lives outside centralized DAM systems. Files are scattered across multiple websites, cloud storage, partner portals, CMS platforms, and external repositories. Brand teams lack visibility into what's live and whether it's compliant. Compliance teams cannot enforce governance at the pace content is produced.

"AI is driving every organization to create an order of magnitude more content than ever," said Erik Huddleston, Chief Executive Officer at Aprimo. "In an AI-driven future, governing that content isn't optional; it's a requirement. But the tools and approaches organizations rely on today just don't scale to manage content at this pace and volume. CPM solves this by taking governance upstream to where content is created and downstream to wherever compliance violations are actually occurring, not just what sits inside a DAM."

The governance challenge is acute and growing. According to industry research, 65% of organizations report increasing asset volumes year over year, yet only 31% can consistently enforce brand guidelines across their content.

Discovering and Governing Content Everywhere

CPM extends enterprise governance beyond the DAM through three core capabilities:

Mesh discovers all content across an organization's ecosystem. It scans websites, file storage, partner portals, and social media accounts. Mesh then creates a unified visibility layer without requiring content migration. Every asset is fingerprinted, deduplicated against known DAM content, and mapped to its source location.

discovers all content across an organization's ecosystem. It scans websites, file storage, partner portals, and social media accounts. Mesh then creates a unified visibility layer without requiring content migration. Every asset is fingerprinted, deduplicated against known DAM content, and mapped to its source location. Aprimo's Open Agent Framework allows its agents to operate outside the limits of the DAM system. They are now capable of applying brand, compliance, and quality checks autonomously using three types of AI agents. Librarian Agents enrich discovered content with metadata. Critic Agents flag quality issues. Compliance Agents highlight brand and legal violations to prevent mishaps.

allows its agents to operate outside the limits of the DAM system. They are now capable of applying brand, compliance, and quality checks autonomously using three types of AI agents. Librarian Agents enrich discovered content with metadata. Critic Agents flag quality issues. Compliance Agents highlight brand and legal violations to prevent mishaps. The Portfolio Risk Dashboard surfaces findings with AI-recommended prioritization by region, brand, asset type, and severity. Teams see what has the highest business impact first, enabling them to assign actions based on risk level.

"CPM augments teams with persistent, orchestrated AI that accelerates execution while strengthening governance," added Huddleston. "Organizations that continue to manage content as static assets will struggle to compete."

Real-World Impact

CPM delivers measurable results across customer-validated use cases. Organizations are using CPM to keep websites on brand by continuously checking live content against approved DAM versions. Others are controlling partner and dealer networks by discovering all partner sites and identifying violations without manual oversight. CPM also helps teams retire expired campaigns automatically and extend compliance checks to all distributed storage systems.

Helen of Troy used CPM to automate governance on their websites.

"CPM's automated compliance agents are transforming how we flag accessibility and ADA compliance risks across our entire content ecosystem. We can now govern compliance at the scale and speed our business demands across all our brands." Suzzette Freedlander, Art Director Beauty and Wellness Brands, Helen of Troy

Availability and Next Steps

Content Portfolio Management is generally available now.

For more information about CPM, visit https://www.aprimo.com/platform/content-portfolio-management

About Aprimo

Aprimo's agentic content operations platform enables organizations to govern, automate, and scale content in an AI-powered enterprise. Recognized as a leading vendor for innovation in agentic Digital Asset Management, Aprimo delivers a future-proof approach to content strategy, asset management, governance, collaboration, personalization, and delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918110215/en/

Contacts:

Maxwell Mabe

maxwell.mabe@aprimo.com