Greater Des Moines Partnership: 2026 REGIONAL SUMMIT TO SPOTLIGHT TRENDS SHAPING GREATER DES MOINES

Regional leaders to examine economic growth, talent and community priorities

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from across Greater Des Moines will gather to share perspectives on economic growth, workforce, housing, innovation, tourism, healthy communities and other priorities influencing the region's future. The Greater Des Moines Partnership will host the Regional Summit on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the EMC Expo Center in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

Through keynote remarks, interactive breakout sessions, workshops and regional conversations, attendees will hear from business and community leaders representing rural, urban and suburban communities throughout the region.

"The Regional Summit brings leaders from across Greater Des Moines together to explore the trends and opportunities that will shape our region in the years to come," said Tiffany Tauscheck, President & CEO of The Partnership. "By bringing different perspectives to the table, we can learn from one another, strengthen connections and find new ways to collaborate and move our region forward together."

Dominic Williams of McKinsey & Company will deliver the keynote address focused on artificial intelligence and its implications for the regional economy. Williams will discuss how emerging technology is shaping businesses, industries and the future of work. Read more about Williams' keynote at DSMpartnership.com.

Additional programming will include a conversation with Debi Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, a panel discussion with longtime regional leaders, a water quality discussion, a panel of Mayors from across the region and more. Breakout sessions will cover topics including AI, economic development, housing, small business support, talent development and more.

The Regional Summit is made possible through the support of Platinum Sponsors Deloitte and Prairie Meadows; Gold Sponsors Estes Construction and Musco Lighting; Silver Sponsors Federal Home Loan Bank, Meta and MidAmerican Energy Company; and Bronze Sponsors Alliant Energy, Grinnell College, Jennings Kallen Advisors, RSM and Zimpleman College of Business.

"Greater Des Moines continues to evolve as we navigate new technologies, workforce needs and opportunities for growth," said Chris Terhark, Des Moines Marketplace Leader at Deloitte. "The Regional Summit creates an important opportunity for leaders to exchange ideas and learn from one another and Deloitte is proud to support those conversations."

"Strong communities are built when people come together around a shared commitment to the region's future," said Julie Stewart, Chief Operating Officer at Prairie Meadows. "Prairie Meadows is proud to support opportunities for leaders from across Greater Des Moines to connect, share perspectives and strengthen our region."

To learn more about the Regional Summit, visit DSMpartnership.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving multiple counties in Greater Des Moines. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. The Partnership was named Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), the chamber industry's highest honor, and is accredited by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Metinka Slater

mslater@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 216-3989

Learn More About DSM USA

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