near.com Partners With Ondo to Bring Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Alongside Crypto, Confidentially

Eligible users can confidentially buy and hold tokenized U.S. stocks in the same near.com account as their crypto, using assets from any of 30+ networks.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- near.com, the app that brings crypto, tokenized assets, earning, trading, perps and payments into one connected experience, confidential by default, today announced a partnership with Ondo Finance, the largest tokenizer of stocks globally. Eligible users can buy, trade, and hold these assets confidentially through a single near.com account, without opening a separate brokerage account.

The announced integration connects near.com users to Ondo's tokenized securities platform that currently boasts more than $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) and over $26 billion in cumulative trading volume. Through near.com, users can access Ondo Stocks such as tokenized NVIDIA, Tesla, and Apple, as well as tokenized ETFs such as QQQ, using USDC, Bitcoin, or other supported assets across 30+ networks. Powered by NEAR Intents, near.com handles cross-chain routing and execution through one account, with confidential execution built into the experience.

The partnership brings tokenized securities into the same account users already use to manage crypto, allowing traditional market exposure and digital assets to sit side by side. For near.com users, it expands the platform beyond crypto-native assets by integrating a broader range of traditional markets and assets onchain.

"Bringing financial markets onchain should give people more control over their money and more choice in how they transact," said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Defuse Labs, the developer of NEAR Intents. "In theNEAR ecosystem, we're building technology that enables people to manage their money across assets and markets through one account, with confidentiality built in. Our partnership with Ondo brings traditional financial markets closer to that onchain experience."

For eligible users, the integration creates a single flow from crypto into tokenized stocks and ETFs. Users can fund their near.com account with supported digital assets, buy tokenized security, hold the position, or exchange it back into USDC or another supported asset. Each of those steps is confidential, meaning that they are not broadcasted to the public.

"Ondo's platform is purpose-built to expand access to tokenized securities," said Armand Khatri, Head of Ecosystem, Ondo Finance. "Our goal is simple: investors should be able to reach these assets from the networks and accounts where they already hold their capital. NEAR Intents makes that real. A near.com user holding USDC, Bitcoin, or other assets across 30+ networks can now hold tokenized NVIDIA, Tesla, or QQQ in the same account, with no separate brokerage account, no bridging, and no second wallet."

Availability extends beyond near.com. Ondo's tokenized assets are also now available through NEAR Intents to its participating integration partners, including wallets, DeFi protocols, and applications already routing through it, subject to applicable eligibility and jurisdictional restrictions.

The launch marks a broader expansion of the financial assets available through near.com, as more real-world assets move onchain.

Learn more at near.com.

Alex Shevchenko and Armand Khatri are available for interviews upon request

About NEAR:

NEAR is the open infrastructure powering the agent economy. NEAR's vertically integrated stack connects NEAR Intents for universal liquidity, NEAR AI for confidential and verifiable AI, and sharded blockchain infrastructure for 1M+ TPS scalability. near.com is NEAR's unified front-end: one account, 30+ chains, and confidential cross-chain swaps, perps, RWAs, and earn. With $30B+ in cross-chain volume and AI integrations with Abound, Brave Nightly, the Government of Bermuda, OpenMind, Venice AI, and more, NEAR is where agents transact. Learn more at https://www.near.org/.

About Ondo:

Ondo Finance is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance.

NOTE: Ondo's tokenized stocks and ETFs are not available in the United States, to U.S. persons, in Canada, or in other prohibited jurisdictions. Terms and risk disclosures apply. Ondo tokenized assets provide economic exposure to underlying securities but do not confer ownership of, or rights to receive, those securities. Investing involves risk, including loss of capital.

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