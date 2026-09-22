Former Global Head of Surveillance at Macquarie, BNY Mellon, Citigroup and Barclays joins Behavox to deepen executive relationships with the world's leading compliance and surveillance organizations.

Behavox, the AI-native controls platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms, today announced that Rich Ziegenbalg has joined the company as Executive Advisor. Rich brings more than 30 years of global surveillance leadership to the role, most recently as Global Head of e-Communications Surveillance at Macquarie Group.

Prior to Macquarie, Rich held senior surveillance leadership roles at some of the largest institutions in the world: Global Head of Surveillance Compliance at BNY Mellon, Managing Director and Global Head of ICG Compliance Surveillance at Citigroup, Global Head of Risk Controls at Morgan Stanley, and Managing Director, Global Head of Front Office Supervision at Barclays Capital. Across three decades, he built and ran the surveillance functions that compliance leaders at Behavox's own customers rely on every day e-communications, voice, trade, and front-office supervision.

As Executive Advisor, Rich brings three decades of practitioner experience to bear on both sides of the relationship. Externally, he will work directly with senior compliance and surveillance executives at Behavox's customers and prospects advising on target operating model design, control frameworks, and surveillance program maturity, and representing Behavox at industry conferences and in executive forums and thought leadership. Internally, he brings that same experience in-house, sharpening how Behavox understands the regulatory landscape and speaks the language of the compliance and surveillance leaders it serves. The appointment reflects Behavox's continued investment in practitioner-led perspective someone who has run the function himself, on both sides of the table.

Behavox offers a truly unified surveillance platform consisting of nine correlated products, spanning e-comms, trade, archive, and central control functions a single, defensible record across every channel, asset class, and jurisdiction. The appointment follows a period of rapid growth for the company, which opened a new office in Milan in August 2026, raised $175 million in preferred equity from HPS Investment Partners (part of BlackRock) in June 2026, and now serves more than 120 major financial institutions, including 70 global banks, a central bank, and a national regulator. Behavox has been profitable since 2024.

"Having spent 30 years building and running risk control, and surveillance programs from the inside, I know how hard it is to get the target operating model right not just the technology, but the people, process, and governance around it. What drew me to Behavox is the chance to bring that experience directly to compliance teams as they work through those decisions, whether that's a customer thinking through their surveillance program design or a prospect trying to understand what good looks like."

Rich Ziegenbalg, Executive Advisor, Behavox

"Rich has run the surveillance function at some of the most demanding institutions in the world, and that experience makes us better on both sides of the table. Our customers and prospects get direct access to someone who has built target operating models and control frameworks from the inside. And internally, Rich sharpens how we think and how we speak to the market there's no substitute for thirty years of practitioner judgment when the conversation turns to regulation, control design, or what a Head of Surveillance actually needs."

Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer, Behavox

Rich joins Behavox at a moment when compliance and surveillance leaders are consolidating fragmented, legacy tools onto unified, AI-native platforms driven by regulatory complexity, cost pressure, and the need for a single, defensible record across every channel and asset class. His appointment adds a further practitioner voice to Behavox's executive bench as the company continues to expand its footprint across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

Learn more about the Behavox Unified Controls Platform at www.behavox.com.

ABOUT BEHAVOX

Behavox is the Unified AI Controls Platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms built to prevent misconduct, detect risk, and prove control.

Its AI-native platform covers the full controls lifecycle on one stack: directive controls (Pathfinder regulatory change management and policy), preventive controls (Poseidon, Trident, Cross-Border control room, conflicts of interest, and cross-border rules), detective controls (Quantum, Polaris, Falcon communications, trade, and insider-threat surveillance), and corrective and operational controls (Intelligent Archive and Digital Employees evidence, records, and automated workflows).

Behavox has operated at institutional scale since 2014, serving more than 120 of the world's most complex institutions, including 70 global banks, a central bank, and a national regulator. Headquartered in London, Behavox serves clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

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Contacts:

Media inquiries: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com