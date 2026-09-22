Action1 Corporation: Action1 Launches UK Data Center to Give Customers Greater Control Over Data Residency

Investment meets growing demand from UK government and critical infrastructure organizations, deepening Action1's commitment to data sovereignty

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced the launch of a new UK data center region, giving customers greater control over where their endpoint and associated platform data is stored.

The launch responds directly to strong demand from the UK government, public-sector, and critical infrastructure organizations, for which data location can be an important security, governance, and procurement consideration. Customers can now select the UK as their data-hosting location at no additional cost, helping remove a potential barrier to adopting autonomous patch management and vulnerability remediation.

"For many UK organizations, knowing exactly where their data resides is often as important as how it's protected," said Branden Boag, VP of Sales and Alliances at Action1. "By enabling them to keep data within UK jurisdiction, we're removing a barrier that has kept these organizations from fully benefiting from Action1's enterprise-grade autonomous patch management solution."

Architecture Designed for Evolving Sovereignty Requirements

For many technology providers, adding a regional data center requires significant infrastructure changes, extensive testing, duplicated operational processes, and ongoing investment.

Action1 has deliberately built an architecture that simplifies regional deployment without requiring major changes to the underlying platform. This allows the company to bring new regions online more efficiently while maintaining consistent functionality, security and performance. It also ensures that Action1 can respond more quickly as countries introduce or strengthen local data-residency and sovereignty requirements.

"We designed Action1's architecture expecting data-residency requirements to grow more common and more complex over time," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-founder of Action1. "Rather than treating each regional data center as a one-off project, we made that investment early, so we could respond quickly wherever those requirements emerge. The UK data center is proof that investment is paying off."

Supporting the Needs of UK Organizations

Local hosting can be especially important for UK government, public-sector and critical infrastructure organizations with strict policies governing where data is stored, processed, managed or accessed. The new region helps reduce data-location concerns during security and procurement reviews while demonstrating Action1's commitment to the UK market.

Action1's investment follows revenue from UK customers more than doubling year-over-year in 2025, with demand particularly strong in the government, public-sector, and critical infrastructure sectors.

For large enterprises, regulated organizations and government agencies, control over data location is often essential to meeting internal security and compliance requirements. Action1 provides this capability, including UK hosting, as a standard part of the platform at no additional cost, rather than positioning it as an expensive enterprise-only add-on, so security and compliance requirements aren't tied to contract size.

The new UK data center is available beginning September 22, 2026.

For more information, please visit: www.Action1.com.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous patch management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes-it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment and remediation without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2026, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing founder-led cybersecurity company in America. At the helm of Action1 are industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

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