BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luna Innovations Incorporated (OTCMKTS: LUNA) ("Luna" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that it has been acquired for $1.39 per share in cash by an affiliate of TJC, L.P. ("TJC"). The acquisition was first announced on June 26, 2026, and became effective on September 18, 2026."The closing of this transaction represents an exciting new chapter for Luna, our talented employees, and the customers we serve. As a private company with access to the industrial and financial experience and foundation of the TJC platform, we are better positioned than ever to achieve our mission of solving our customers' most urgent problems. This partnership strengthens our commitment to our loyal customers and provides greater opportunities for our employees and suppliers," said Kevin Ilcisin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna.Erik Fagan, Partner and Head of Industrial Technology at TJC, said, "We are pleased to have completed our all-equity acquisition of Luna, which positions the Company to make the investments needed to meet customers' growing demand and to continue delivering innovative products that improve their performance and efficiency."Robbie Redmond, Partner at TJC, added, "We are excited to begin our partnership with Kevin and the entire Luna management team. Luna's dedicated employees have built a remarkable foundation in fiber optic-based measurement technology, and we look forward to investing behind their leadership - supporting the team as they scale the business, advance their product portfolio, and deliver even greater value to the customers who depend on Luna."As a result of the completion of the merger, trading in Luna's common stock on the OTC Expert Market has been suspended.About Luna Innovations IncorporatedLuna Innovations Incorporated is a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology. Luna's unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic test, measurement, and sensing solutions serve customers in the data center, semiconductor, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, energy, automotive, utilities, scientific research and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, Luna operates facilities across North America and internationally. For more information, visit www.lunainc.com.About TJC, L.P.TJC LP, formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Diversified Industrials, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Business Services, Digital & Power Infrastructure, Healthcare and Consumer. With $31.3 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 24 years on over 90 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.ContactsMedia ContactProsek PartnersPro-TJC@prosek.com

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