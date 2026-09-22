SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS: Sally Beauty Announces Multi-Year Partnership as The Official Beauty Retailer of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Sally Beauty's first professional football partnership connects the specialty beauty retailer with the Cowboys' expansive fanbase to reach new consumers through game-day experiences, content and activations

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading destination for salon-quality hair color, hair care and nails and a division of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), today announced a multiyear partnership naming Sally Beauty the Official Beauty Retailer of the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. As an Official Partner, Sally Beauty and the Dallas Cowboys have entered into a multi-year partnership where together, they'll integrate hair color, hair care and nails throughout in-stadium advertising and activations, digital media and appearances and more.

Throughout the multi-year partnership, Sally Beauty will engage Dallas Cowboys fans and share its beauty brand offering with new and existing customers across digital and in-person touchpoints, with activations and experiences expanding over time from training camp to game day and beyond.

A centerpiece of the partnership will be Sally Beauty's relationship with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, whose iconic hair has long been an integral part of their performance-ready style. Sally Beauty will bring fans closer to the experience through Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders content, appearances, product discovery and interactive moments designed to inspire consumers to recreate game day looks while demonstrating how they can achieve salon-quality results with the products, expertise and value that can only be found at Sally Beauty.

"Sally Beauty and the Dallas Cowboys each have passionate communities and they share a belief in the power of confidence," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty. "This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce even more consumers to Sally Beauty through meaningful fan experiences. Together, we're integrating beauty, self-expression and sports culture in a way that is completely authentic to both of our brands."

The partnership connects Sally Beauty with one of the nation's largest and most passionate fanbases, with the Dallas Cowboys leading the NFL in stadium attendance and social media following. Sally Beauty will be able to reach the team's loyal audience directly, driving discovery of top national brands and brands consumers can't find anywhere else.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sally Beauty as the Official Beauty Retailer of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer and Co-Owner, Charlotte Jones. "Women have such a huge presence within the Cowboys fanbase, and we're excited to partner with a brand that speaks directly to so many of them. From the products the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders use to the beauty routines of our fans, Sally Beauty gives us a new way to connect those two worlds."

The Dallas Cowboys audience also aligns closely with Sally Beauty's growing assortment within the men's haircare category, which the retailer is highlighting through the launch of a dedicated men's shop in select stores this fall. Together, Sally Beauty and the Cowboys are creating an opportunity for fans to celebrate their team spirit and achieve their game day looks with products at accessible prices-no salon required.

Sally Beauty is prioritizing consumer engagement, building brand equity through immersive activations like COLORfest, a campaign rooted in community-building, education and expertise. Sally Beauty will build on those key learnings to create new experiences for Dallas Cowboys fans by meeting them where they are with accessible beauty and the tools to create looks that make them feel confident and ready for any moment.

Sally Beauty offers the largest assortment of salon-quality hair color for consumers to achieve their desired results at home at a fraction of the salon price. The retailer also continues to expand into high-growth categories that attract new customers, including launching more than 100 new nail products in August alone.

Learn more about Sally Beauty's hair color, hair care and nail offerings at SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

SOURCE SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS