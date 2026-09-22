Babcock and Arqit demonstrate secure communications network designed to counter future quantum-enabled threats

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defence company, has demonstrated its systems integration expertise by securely transferring scenario data using advanced encryption technology from Arqit Quantum Inc, a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, helping safeguard sensitive information from future cyber threats.

Data was collected at one site in Millbrook at DVD 2026, encrypted by Arqit software and securely transmitted to Babcock's Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS), located at another site at the event.

It demonstrated how critical operational information could be exchanged securely in a layered encryption network between a headquarters and a deployed platform in a contested environment, enabling rapid and better-informed decision-making on the battlefield without the use of physical inline encryptors.

The demonstration follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both parties to explore how Babcock's capabilities in mission systems, systems integration, digital engineering and through-life support can be combined with Arqit's expertise in cyber security, cryptographic technologies and secure networking.

As a systems integration and secure communications expert, Babcock brings together best-in-class technologies to create secure end-to-end communications networks across a variety of Internet Protocol (IP) bearers, including 4G/5G, Wi-Fi and satcom, alongside legacy tactical and new MANET radios. The resulting network can be integrated across a wide range of crewed and uncrewed land, maritime and air platforms.

The demonstration also showcased the role of Babcock's GDAMS within a digitally connected battlefield. Based on the proven ST Engineering mortar design, GDAMS combines mobile, network-enabled firepower with digital integration, enabling faster target engagement.

Louise Atkinson, Chief Executive, Babcock's Land and Mission Systems business, said: "Armed forces need confidence their critical data can be transmitted quickly, reliably and securely, keeping sensitive information protected at all times.

"As technology evolves, so do cyber threats, and the emergence of quantum computing will challenge many of today's encryption methods. We've demonstrated how we can integrate best-in-class technologies to create resilient and secure communications networks that help protect operational data against future quantum-enabled threats."

Paul Feenan, Arqit General Manager for Government & Defence, added: "Modern operations require assured secure networks capable of working across multiple communication bearers. Arqit's software-defined encryption, partnered with Babcock's state of the art Advanced Layered System Architecture, can be deployed across networks from core to edge, enabling customers to keep intelligence and battlefield data secure against current and future threats."

Notes to Editor:

About Babcock

Babcock is a FTSE 100 international defence company, operating in the UK, Australasia, Canada, France and South Africa with exports to additional markets. We deliver complex support and product solutions to enhance our customers' defence capabilities and critical assets. We are driven by our purpose: to create a safe and secure world, together.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world's most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure, and requires no rip and replace of hardware.

Arqit provides a complete "Detect, Protect, Comply" solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit's primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com.

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: Arqit@brands2life.com

Investor relations enquiries

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

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This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit's control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit's securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit's business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit's information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit's intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arqit's annual report on Form 20-F (the "Form 20-F"), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on 9 December 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.