SEALSQ and WISeKey Expand Quantum Highway, Connecting Sovereign Technology Centers from Silicon to Quantum and Space

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and its parent company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), today announced the continued expansion of the SEALSQ-WISeKey Quantum Highway, an interconnected sovereign technology infrastructure designed to link strategic capabilities across Switzerland, Spain, France, the United States and India, and ultimately extending into space through WISeSat.

The SEALSQ-WISeKey Quantum Highway is designed to connect specialized centers of excellence rather than concentrate critical technologies in a single location. Together, these centers are intended to form an end-to-end chain of trust covering secure semiconductor and ASIC design, post-quantum security, semiconductor personalization, Root of Trust and PKI, photonics, quantum computing and quantum-secure satellite communications.

The Quantum Highway architecture spans: Silicon ? Post-Quantum Security ? Root of Trust ? Photonics ? Quantum ? Space

A major new component is the planned Post-Quantum Semiconductor and Cybersecurity Center in the Canton of Jura, Switzerland. Previously announced by WISeKey, SEALSQ and the Republic and Canton of Jura, the project contemplates an investment of CHF 40-60 million and has the potential to create approximately 150 qualified jobs within five years and more than 250 over the longer term. The center would combine SEALSQ's post-quantum semiconductor expertise with Jura's internationally recognized capabilities in microtechnology, precision manufacturing and industrial engineering.

Jura could further strengthen a broader Swiss Quantum Technology Corridor connecting Geneva, Lausanne, Jura and space. Geneva provides WISeKey's Root of Trust and PKI infrastructure; Lausanne contributes advanced photonics through Miraex; Jura would add semiconductor personalization, testing, certification and future ASIC capabilities; and WISeSat could extend this chain of trust into secure orbital infrastructure.

This Swiss corridor connects directly with the wider international Quantum Highway. In Spain, Quantix Edge Security is developing semiconductor capabilities in Murcia, supported by a planned investment of approximately €40 million, while La Línea de la Concepción provides an additional connection to post-quantum communications and WISeSat activities.

In France, SEALSQ's operations provide secure-element and post-quantum semiconductor engineering, while its subsidiary IC'ALPS, provides ASIC and mixed-signal design capabilities. Together with the Grenoble technology ecosystem, these capabilities are positioned to support the development of emerging quantum-computing technologies. In the United States, SEALSQ's investment in EeroQ connects the Quantum Highway with quantum computing based on electrons on helium. In India, cooperation with Kaynes is intended to develop local capabilities in post-quantum semiconductor design, testing and secure personalization while connecting these activities with the Group's space ecosystem.

The final extension is space. Through the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC), SEALSQ and WISeSat plan to combine post-quantum technologies, quantum-generated trust and satellite connectivity to create secure orbital infrastructure, with a roadmap that contemplates up to 100 satellites.

The result is an interconnected sovereign infrastructure spanning: Spain ? France ? Switzerland ? United States ? India ? Space

A secure semiconductor could therefore be designed in France, securely personalized in Spain, Switzerland or India, anchored to WISeKey's Root of Trust in Geneva, interconnected through Swiss photonics, linked to quantum-computing environments in Europe or the United States, and ultimately extended into orbit through WISeSat.

As Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey and SEALSQ, commented: "The Quantum Highway is becoming the physical map of our sovereign quantum strategy. We are connecting specialized centers rather than concentrating critical technologies in one location, creating an integrated chain of trust from semiconductor design and post-quantum security to quantum computing and space. We are building a chain of trust from silicon to quantum, and from quantum to space. Our objective is to build a trusted technology framework that extends from silicon to quantum and from quantum to space."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.