GFG Resources Inc.: GFG Outlines New Large-Scale Gold-in-Till Anomaly at Goldarm; Expands Regional Exploration Program

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG | OTCQB: GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") provides an update on its 2026 exploration activities and announces an expanded exploration program at its 100%-owned Goldarm Property ("Goldarm" or the "Property") in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario. (See Figures 1-6)

Results from the Company's 82-hole sonic overburden drilling program, integrated with diamond drilling, till geochemistry, biogeochemistry and geological interpretation, continue to strengthen GFG's regional targeting model and have identified multiple priority areas for follow-up.

Most notably, work at Hawker has outlined a large, multi-kilometre gold-in-till and bedrock anomaly while continued work at Nahanni has expanded the exploration opportunity beyond the areas tested by first-pass diamond drilling earlier this year.

Together with a growing pipeline of earlier-stage targets, these results reinforce GFG's view that significant portions of Goldarm remain underexplored and provide multiple opportunities for new gold discoveries beneath extensive glacial cover. Importantly, this regional discovery upside is complemented by Aljo, where strong drill continuity and an increasingly well-defined mineralized system provide an opportunity to systematically expand a proven gold system and advance it toward a maiden resource.

Highlights:

Hawker emerging as a compelling new discovery target. Sonic drilling has outlined a broad, approximately 2.5 kilometre ("km") long gold-in-till anomaly across a favourable package of volcanic rocks and multiple regional structural corridors.

Sonic drilling has outlined a broad, approximately 2.5 kilometre ("km") long gold-in-till anomaly across a favourable package of volcanic rocks and multiple regional structural corridors. Exceptional gold-grain response at Hawker remains open. Sonic hole GLM-R-073 returned 375 total gold grains over 16.3 metres ("m") till interval, with strong anomalism extending through the till profile to bedrock. Importantly, GLM-R-073 is the northernmost hole drilled at Hawker and the northernmost hole of GFG's entire 82-hole sonic program.

Sonic hole GLM-R-073 returned 375 total gold grains over 16.3 metres ("m") till interval, with strong anomalism extending through the till profile to bedrock. Importantly, GLM-R-073 is the northernmost hole drilled at Hawker and the northernmost hole of GFG's entire 82-hole sonic program. Recent sonic anomalies validate Nahanni as a new gold discovery corridor . First-pass drilling intersected gold mineralization at all three target areas tested across an approximately 6 km corridor, including a peak result of 11.20 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 0.7 m within 1.97 g/t Au over 6.2 m. Subsequent sonic drilling has identified widespread gold-in-till anomalism along approximately 4 km of strike, including priority anomalies that remain untested by diamond drilling.

. First-pass drilling intersected gold mineralization at all three target areas tested across an approximately 6 km corridor, including a peak result of 11.20 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 0.7 m within 1.97 g/t Au over 6.2 m. Subsequent sonic drilling has identified widespread gold-in-till anomalism along approximately 4 km of strike, including priority anomalies that remain untested by diamond drilling. Regional pipeline of gold targets continues to grow. Carr and several additional targets are being advanced through integrated sonic drilling, till geochemistry, biogeochemistry, prospecting and geological interpretation, while approximately 1,100 additional tree-bark samples are planned across broad portions of Goldarm.

Carr and several additional targets are being advanced through integrated sonic drilling, till geochemistry, biogeochemistry, prospecting and geological interpretation, while approximately 1,100 additional tree-bark samples are planned across broad portions of Goldarm. Strong continuity and growth potential at Aljo. Recent drilling has extended the Hangingwall ("HW") Zone to approximately 300 m vertically, where it remains open, and has improved the Company's understanding of the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system.

Recent drilling has extended the Hangingwall ("HW") Zone to approximately 300 m vertically, where it remains open, and has improved the Company's understanding of the geometry and continuity of the mineralized system. 4,000 m of additional drilling at Aljo . The next phase will begin in Q4 with a focus on expansion at depth and testing the eastern and northwestern extensions of the broader Aljo system.

. The next phase will begin in Q4 with a focus on expansion at depth and testing the eastern and northwestern extensions of the broader Aljo system. Multiple value drivers. With Barrick funding and operating exploration at the Pen Gold Project, GFG is positioned to focus its treasury and technical resources on its 100%-owned Goldarm discovery platform while retaining significant exposure to exploration success at Pen.



Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG, commented, "Our regional work is increasingly demonstrating the discovery potential and optionality we have across Goldarm. Hawker has quickly developed into one of the most compelling undrilled targets on the Property, with a large gold-in-till footprint, strong multi-element geochemistry, favourable structures and our strongest gold-grain response occurring at the northern edge of the current sonic drill coverage. Further overburden and bedrock drilling will be used to refine and vector in preparation for diamond drilling in Q1.

"At Nahanni, first-pass drilling already confirmed a new gold-bearing corridor over six kilometres, and our subsequent sonic work is identifying additional anomalies outside the areas tested to date. This is exactly what our regional exploration strategy is designed to do - use multiple datasets to identify large prospective systems, progressively refine the best targets and advance them toward drilling.

"With Aljo continuing to grow, Hawker advancing toward initial drilling, Nahanni moving into follow-up and a deep regional pipeline developing behind them, we believe Goldarm provides GFG with multiple opportunities to make meaningful new discoveries. Combined with Barrick funding exploration at Pen, GFG is very well positioned to aggressively pursue discovery and build value across our Timmins portfolio."

Goldarm - Building a District-Scale Discovery Pipeline

Goldarm encompasses approximately 263 km², more than 30 km of prospective strike and extensive portions of the Pipestone and North Pipestone deformation corridors within the Timmins Gold District.

Large areas of Goldarm are concealed beneath glacial cover and have received limited systematic historical exploration.

GFG is using an integrated exploration approach combining:

sonic base-of-till and top-of-bedrock drilling;

conventional till sampling;

biogeochemical sampling;

prospecting and geological mapping;

geophysical and structural interpretation; and

diamond drilling.

This strategy is designed to progressively advance targets from large regional anomalies to focused, drill-ready opportunities.

The Company's 82-hole sonic program has already identified multiple new gold and alteration trends and has played an important role in advancing Hawker, Nahanni, Carr and other emerging regional targets.

Hawker - Large-Scale Anomaly Advancing Toward Drilling

Hawker has emerged as one of GFG's highest-priority regional discovery opportunities, approximately 6 km north of Nahanni, where a prospective package of mafic to felsic volcanic rocks is positioned adjacent to a large fault-bound sedimentary basin and several regional high-strain corridors. Widely spaced sonic drilling has defined a broad gold-in-till and bedrock anomaly extending across an approximately 2.5 km trend. With drill-hole spacing averaging approximately 1 km, the anomaly remains relatively unconstrained and provides significant opportunity for additional target refinement and vectoring toward priority areas for future diamond drilling.

Multiple holes have returned elevated gold-grain counts in till, together with anomalous gold in bedrock of up to 0.22 g/t Au over 3.0 m. The strongest response was returned from GLM-R-073, which yielded 375 total gold grains over a 16.3 m till interval, with consistently strong anomalism through the till profile to bedrock at 39.6 m. Significantly, GLM-R-073 is both the northernmost hole drilled at Hawker and the northernmost hole completed during GFG's entire 82-hole sonic program. The strength and location of the anomaly leave the target open toward the interpreted up-ice source and into a largely untested northern stratigraphic panel.

Hawker is further supported by:

a strong Au-Ag-Te-S geochemical association;

multiple prospective regional structural corridors;

high-strain zones with alteration, sulphidation, brecciation and veining;

hessite (Ag-Te) identified in heavy mineral concentrates along with gold; and

geochemical responses that compare favourably with benchmark signatures associated with known gold systems at Aljo and Montclerg.



The next phase of work will include infill biogeochemical sampling and targeted reverse circulation ("RC") till drilling designed to better define the anomaly, constrain its potential bedrock source and prioritize targets for initial diamond drilling in Q1 2027.

The combination of scale, geochemistry, favourable geology, supporting mineralogy and significant remaining open space makes Hawker a compelling opportunity for a new regional discovery at Goldarm.

Nahanni - Expanding a New Gold Discovery Corridor

Nahanni represents the most advanced discovery generated from GFG's regional exploration strategy.

Earlier in 2026, GFG completed 10 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 3,000 m across Nahanni West, Central and East along an approximately 6 km portion of the Pipestone Deformation Zone ("PDZ").

Gold mineralization was intersected at all three target areas, including:

11.20 g/t Au over 0.7 m within 1.97 g/t Au over 6.2 m at Nahanni East;

5.12 g/t Au over 1.5 m within 0.20 g/t Au over 85.8 m at Nahanni Central; and

4.75 g/t Au over 1.0 m within 0.66 g/t Au over 9.0 m at Nahanni West.



The drilling identified strong deformation, quartz-carbonate veining, sulphidation, intense sericite-fuchsite alteration and felsic and porphyry dyking across the corridor. Broad mineralized intervals and alteration corridors support the interpretation of a large hydrothermal gold system with multiple structural controls.

Importantly, subsequent sonic drilling has further expanded the opportunity. Sonic drilling along approximately 4 km of the Nahanni trend has identified widespread gold-in-till anomalism, with multiple holes returning more than 30 gold grains per 10-kilogram ("kg") sample.

The strongest gold-in-till anomaly identified to date occurs approximately 1 km southeast of Nahanni Central, where anomalism persists throughout an approximately 20 m-thick till profile.

Several of the strongest gold-in-till and bedrock anomalies identified by the regional program remain untested by diamond drilling, providing additional targets for the next phase of exploration.

GFG is prioritizing follow-up work at Nahanni Central and East, together with first pass testing of newly generated targets along the broader corridor in Q1 2027.

Regional Pipeline - Multiple Discovery Opportunities Across Goldarm

Beyond Hawker and Nahanni, GFG continues to advance a growing portfolio of regional targets.

At Carr, two sonic holes drilled approximately 500 m apart returned moderately to strongly anomalous gold-in-till values of greater than 50 gold grains per 10 kg sample together with anomalous gold in bedrock along a northeast-trending high-strain corridor adjacent to the Carr Porphyry.

Carr, Skutter, Anton and other emerging targets will continue to be evaluated through the integration of sonic drilling, till geochemistry, biogeochemical sampling, prospecting, geophysics and geological interpretation.

Through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, GFG plans to complete:

approximately 1,100 additional tree-bark samples across Goldarm;

first-pass and infill biogeochemical programs;

additional conventional till sampling and prospecting;

targeted RC till drilling;

follow-up diamond drilling at priority regional targets; and

continued advancement of new targets toward drill-ready status.

At Montclerg, new diamond and overburden drilling programs are also being designed along strike of the known gold system to test for potential new zones and extensions.

The objective of this work is to maintain a deep and continuously evolving pipeline of discovery opportunities capable of supporting sustained exploration and drilling across Goldarm.

Aljo - Continued Expansion of a Growing Gold System

Aljo remains GFG's principal advanced exploration target, where successive drill programs have established the HW Zone as a continuous and expanding component of the broader Aljo gold system. The zone has produced repeated significant intercepts, including 13.94 g/t Au over 7.1 m in ALJ-24-012, 6.62 g/t Au over 11.2 m, including 7.24 g/t Au over 10.2 m, in ALJ-24-020, and 4.13 g/t Au over 5.2 m, including 8.98 g/t Au over 2.2 m, in ALJ-24-018. Subsequent drilling demonstrated that this high-grade mineralization occurs within a broader mineralized envelope, highlighted by 1.05 g/t Au over 71.0 m, including 7.51 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 6.39 g/t Au over 2.0 m, in ALJ-25-030, together with 1.46 g/t Au over 14.3 m, including 9.36 g/t Au over 1.0 m, in ALJ-25-029.

The latest drilling continues to expand this established system. ALJ-26-039, drilled approximately 60 m down dip from ALJ-25-036, returned 0.43 g/t Au over 36.9 m, including 1.58 g/t Au over 1.5 m, and 0.70 g/t Au over 11.5 m, including 3.33 g/t Au over 1.5 m, extending the HW Zone to approximately 300 m vertical depth, where it remains open. At the shallow HW East extension, ALJ-26-041 returned 0.90 g/t Au over 7.7 m, including 3.17 g/t Au over 1.7 m, at approximately 50 m vertical depth. Visible gold was observed in both holes.

Together with the historical drilling, the results reinforce the continuity, scale and growth potential of the HW Zone, with approximately 4,000 m of additional drilling planned to expand the zone at depth and test the eastern and northwestern extensions of the broader Aljo system.

Multiple Drivers of Value Across GFG's Timmins Portfolio

GFG's expanded Goldarm program complements the Company's strategic earn-in agreement with Barrick at the approximately 475 km² Pen Gold Project.

Under the agreement, Barrick may fund up to C$17.68 million in exploration and project expenditures to earn an initial 60% interest in Pen, while GFG retains significant exposure to future exploration success.

The transaction allows GFG to focus its treasury and technical resources on its 100%-owned Goldarm discovery platform, while Pen is advanced through a significant partner-funded exploration program.

With Aljo continuing to grow, Nahanni expanding as a new discovery corridor, Hawker advancing toward drill testing and a broad regional pipeline developing behind them, GFG believes it has multiple independent opportunities to drive discovery and create shareholder value across its Timmins portfolio.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district-scale gold opportunities in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The Company controls three highly prospective gold projects within one of the world's most established gold camps.

GFG's exploration strategy is focused on advancing the Aljo gold system, systematically generating and testing new discovery opportunities across the Goldarm Property and maintaining significant exposure to the advancement of the Pen Gold Project through its strategic earn-in agreement with Barrick.

Table 1: Summary of 2026 Aljo Drill Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Target VG ALJ-26-039 283.0 293.5 10.5 0.20 Aljo HW and 302.0 338.9 36.9 0.43 Aljo HW incl. 325.5 327.0 1.5 1.58 Aljo HW and 350.5 362.0 11.5 0.70 Aljo HW - incl. 350.5 352.0 1.5 3.33 Aljo HW - and 480.0 486.0 6.0 0.20 Aljo HW ALJ-26-040 93.0 96.0 3.0 0.52 Aljo HW Ext and 113.0 129.0 16.0 0.46 Aljo HW Ext incl. 113.0 115.0 2.0 1.14 Aljo HW Ext also incl. 117.0 117.7 0.7 1.39 Aljo HW Ext ALJ-26-041 82.0 83.5 1.5 2.70 Aljo HW Ext - and 94.8 98.5 3.7 0.36 Aljo HW Ext incl. 95.8 96.5 0.7 1.01 Aljo HW Ext and 110.4 118.0 7.7 0.90 Aljo HW Ext - incl. 110.4 112.0 1.7 3.17 Aljo HW Ext - ALJ-26-042 92.5 94.5 2.0 1.49 Aljo HW Ext and 98.5 99.5 1.0 1.10 Aljo HW Ext and 126.0 130.0 4.0 0.27 Aljo HW Ext ALJ-26-043 105.0 109.0 4.0 0.34 Aljo HW Ext ALJ-26-044 NSI Aljo HW Ext Previously Released 2025 Phase 2 Assays ALJ-25-029 7.7 22.0 14.3 1.46 HW - incl. 19.5 20.5 1.0 9.36 HW - and 30.5 45.0 14.5 0.58 HW - and 50.5 58.8 8.3 0.52 HW and 127.8 128.8 1.0 2.74 Main and 131.5 132.2 0.7 6.65 Main and 190.0 199.0 9.0 1.15 Main incl. 197.0 198.0 1.0 3.55 Main and 335.0 341.5 6.5 1.15 FW3 incl. 339.3 340.0 0.7 4.13 FW3 and 389.0 390.5 1.5 4.22 FW4 ALJ-25-030 11.5 82.5 71.0 1.05 HW - incl. 15.5 18.5 3.0 7.51 HW - also incl. 26.0 27.0 1.0 3.26 HW also incl. 31.5 32.8 1.3 4.97 HW also incl. 46.5 47.5 1.0 4.09 HW also incl. 70.5 72.5 2.0 6.39 HW - also incl. 77.5 78.5 1.0 5.00 HW and 97.5 99.0 1.5 2.83 HW and 113.4 114.5 1.1 1.01 HW and 176.0 177.0 1.0 1.00 Main and 209.5 212.0 2.5 1.28 Main and 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.88 Main ALJ-25-018ext 568.0 570.0 2.0 2.57 FW incl. 569.0 570.0 1.0 4.63 FW ALJ-25-031 124.8 126.3 1.5 1.18 HW and 133.1 134.6 1.5 4.67 HW and 251.9 252.7 0.8 1.97 Main and 268.9 270.4 1.5 2.51 Main and 297.6 298.1 0.5 1.27 Main and 325.6 326.4 0.8 11.40 Main ALJ-25-032 29.5 34.0 4.5 3.68 HW - incl. 29.5 30.0 0.5 17.40 HW - and 89.3 92.0 2.7 2.80 HW and 130.0 131.0 1.0 2.86 Main and 146.9 147.7 0.8 4.92 Main - and 167.0 168.0 1.0 1.40 Main ALJ-25-033 25.2 31.0 5.8 2.03 HW - incl. 27.2 27.7 0.5 10.40 HW - ALJ-25-034 62.4 63.6 1.2 1.27 HW and 74.0 75.0 1.0 1.08 HW ALJ-25-035 147.3 150.4 3.1 0.98 HW and 159.9 162.0 2.1 10.45 HW - incl. 159.9 160.9 0.9 22.90 HW - and 171.2 186.5 15.3 1.51 HW - incl. 175.0 175.9 0.9 6.98 HW - ALJ-25-036- 2- 291.3 342.8 51.5 1.01 HW incl. 321.0 326.0 5.0 6.36 HW ALJ-25-037 132.0 148.0 16.0 1.23 East HW - incl. 142.0 144.0 2.0 7.23 East HW - and 156.2 158.2 2.0 1.07 East HW - and 170.9 172.7 1.8 2.40 East HW - incl. 171.9 172.7 0.8 5.00 East HW ALJ-25-038 5.2 8.2 3.0 1.15 East Main and 65.2 72.3 7.1 1.28 East Main and 93.8 96.2 2.4 3.21 East Main and 123.0 128.3 5.3 2.23 East Main incl. 124.9 125.4 0.5 13.30 East Main



Footnotes:

(1) Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 1 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.20 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 1 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 30 to 90% drilled length.

- 2- Includes a single 5 metre interval below 0.2 g/t Au cut-off.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Anders Carlson, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. The Company maintains a quality assurance and quality control program that includes the insertion and monitoring of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates. Samples returning elevated gold values are subject to additional analytical procedures where appropriate.

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District





Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map





Figure 3: Nahanni Gold Target in Plan View





Figure 4: Goldarm Regional Gold Targets





Figure 5: Aljo Gold System Plans Map





Figure 6: Aljo Gold System Cross Section Map





For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: info@gfgresources.com

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Stay Connected with Us

X (Twitter): GFGResources

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gfgresources/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GFGResourcesInc/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada will continue to support the development of mining projects. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company's projects is not necessarily indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b96918c6-1f46-4496-a9e5-8ed6f2f27d25

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d2bfddb-b646-4188-8fa8-fcb60fa957ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25631bf9-5b94-45db-9610-6de027dd9bf0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e260008-5603-4099-8bb1-2db5306f580d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8011f5b1-f821-48e7-89d9-902783e3bcd2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b99cc9a-14ad-4624-8d7c-3863e975056b