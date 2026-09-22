Patient Experience Technology Market worth $1.29 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Patient Experience Technology Market is projected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2031 from USD 0.74 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Patient Experience Technology Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Patient Experience Technology Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.74 billion

USD 0.74 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.29 billion

USD 1.29 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.8%

Patient Experience Technology Market Trends & Insights:

The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, at 67.9%.

The patient communication segment accounted for the largest share, 22.3%, of the patient experience technology market in 2025.

By end user, healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of 67.7% in the patient experience technology market.

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The market is entering a new phase of digital transformation as healthcare providers increasingly adopt technology across the patient journey rather than relying on standalone engagement tools. Growing adoption of AI-powered communication, digital patient portals, virtual care, online appointment scheduling, automated registration, and feedback management is enabling healthcare organizations to improve accessibility, personalization, and patient engagement. Increasing integration of patient experience platforms with EHRs, CRM systems, telehealth platforms, and analytics solutions is further creating opportunities for technology providers. As healthcare organizations place greater emphasis on patient-centric care, convenience, and experience-driven outcomes, demand for scalable and intelligent patient experience solutions is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape is evolving toward AI-enabled engagement, omnichannel communication, and integrated experience management platforms. Rather than deploying isolated feedback or communication applications, healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking platforms that combine patient insights, digital interactions, analytics, and automated actions across the care journey. This shift is reflected in recent industry developments. In May 2026, NRC Health introduced ambient listening with agentic AI for leader rounding, enabling healthcare leaders to capture patient experience insights from conversations while reducing documentation requirements. Similarly, in January 2026, Medallia partnered with Ada to combine omnichannel experience intelligence with agentic AI and automated actions, strengthening the transition from experience insights to personalized interventions. These developments show that AI-driven personalization, real-time experience intelligence, and automated engagement are becoming key differentiators as healthcare organizations move toward more connected, patient-centric digital experiences.

Based on offering, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the patient experience technology market in 2025.

The software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, supported by the increasing adoption of digital platforms that enable healthcare organizations to manage multiple aspects of the patient journey through integrated solutions. Patient experience software is increasingly being used for appointment scheduling, registration and intake, patient communication, virtual care, billing, feedback management, and experience analytics. Growing integration with EHRs, CRM systems, telehealth platforms, and other healthcare IT infrastructure is further strengthening demand for interoperable software solutions. In addition, the adoption of AI, automation, and analytics is enabling more personalized communication, real-time insights, and proactive patient engagement. As healthcare organizations increasingly shift toward connected digital experiences, software is expected to remain the dominant offering within the market.

By end user, healthcare payers are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The healthcare payers segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the patient experience technology market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing emphasis on member-centric care, digital engagement, and personalized healthcare interactions. Payers are increasingly adopting patient experience technologies to improve member communication, facilitate digital access to healthcare services and information, and strengthen engagement across the care journey. The growing focus on value-based care is further encouraging payers to leverage feedback management, analytics, AI-enabled engagement, and personalized communication tools to improve member experience and outcomes. Increasing integration of payer platforms with healthcare providers, digital health solutions, and data analytics is expected to further support adoption.

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By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during 2026-2031.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the patient experience technology market during the forecast period, supported by rapid healthcare digitalization, expanding healthcare IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of patient-centric technologies. Healthcare organizations across the region are increasingly implementing patient portals, telehealth, mobile health applications, digital appointment scheduling, automated communication, and feedback management solutions to improve accessibility and patient engagement. Government-led digital health initiatives, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient expectations for convenient, personalized healthcare services are further supporting market growth. The increasing adoption of AI, cloud-based healthcare technologies, and integrated digital health platforms is expected to create significant opportunities for patient experience technology providers across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the Patient Experience Technology companies include Press Ganey (US), National Research Corporation (NRC Health) (US), Medallia Inc. (US), Phreesia (US), NiCE (Israel), R1 RCM Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), IQVIA (US), Qualtrics (US), Relias LLC (US), GetWellNetwork (US), CipherHealth Inc. (US), Kyruus, Inc. (US), Twilio Inc. (US), Relatient (US), Alida (Canada), Certify Health (US), Avaamo (US), Luma Health Inc. (US), Solutionreach (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), Vital (US), NexHealth (US), Collectly, Inc. (US), Business Integrity Services (US), and Bamboo Health (US).

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Patient Experience Technology Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The patient experience technology market is witnessing increasing investment activity, primarily through strategic acquisitions, expansion of patient engagement platforms, and investments in AI-enabled experience management capabilities. In October 2025, Qualtrics announced a USD 6.75 billion agreement to acquire Press Ganey Forsta, combining Qualtrics' AI and experience management platform with Press Ganey Forsta's healthcare experience data, benchmarking, and regulatory expertise; the transaction was completed in May 2026. In January 2025, Health Catalyst announced the acquisition of Upfront Healthcare, a patient engagement platform focused on patient activation, acquisition, retention, scheduling, and personalized healthcare communications, strengthening Health Catalyst's broader patient engagement portfolio. In August 2025, Advent International also announced the acquisition of PatientPoint, expanding investment in digital point-of-care engagement and patient education capabilities across healthcare settings. These developments indicate growing strategic investment in patient engagement infrastructure, AI-enabled experience management, digital communication, personalization, and integrated patient journey solutions, with continued activity expected around platform consolidation, digital front-door capabilities, automated engagement, and data-driven experience management.

Revenue Shift Context

The patient experience technology market is gradually shifting from standalone patient engagement and feedback solutions to comprehensive, integrated, and AI-enabled experience management models. The market is projected to increase from USD 0.66 billion in 2025 to USD 1.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8%, with growth increasingly concentrated in AI-enabled communication, digital patient engagement, virtual care, appointment scheduling, patient portals, feedback analytics, and integrated experience management platforms. Meanwhile, conventional patient feedback and communication solutions remain important, particularly for healthcare organizations that need to monitor satisfaction and meet experience-related requirements; however, integrated and intelligent platforms are seeing growing demand as providers and payers prioritize personalized engagement, real-time insights, reduced administrative burden, and connected patient journeys. The growing adoption of AI, automation, cloud-based platforms, and interoperability with EHRs and other healthcare IT systems is further supporting the shift from individual engagement applications to comprehensive patient experience management and digital patient journey orchestration.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the patient experience technology market are expected to increase, driven by growing consolidation among experience management, patient engagement, healthcare analytics, and digital health technology providers. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing healthcare-specific experience data, AI and analytics capabilities, integrated patient engagement platforms, broader provider and payer relationships, and solutions spanning multiple stages of the patient journey as healthcare organizations shift toward connected and personalized experience management.

PATIENT EXPERIENCE TECHNOLOGY MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2026 Acquisition Marlin Equity Partners/Radar Healthcare (US/UK) Cemplicity (New Zealand) Radar Healthcare acquired Cemplicity, a patient experience and patient-reported outcomes platform. The transaction added capabilities in patient feedback, PREMs, PROMs, service recovery, and shared decision-making to Radar Healthcare's quality, safety, and compliance platform. May 2026 Acquisition Elsevier (Netherlands/US) Mytonomy (US) Elsevier completed the acquisition of Mytonomy, strengthening its patient engagement portfolio through Mytonomy's cloud-based platform for patient education, surveys, direct-to-patient communications, and personalized patient journey engagement. January 2025 Acquisition Health Catalyst, Inc. (US) Upfront Healthcare Services, Inc. (US) Health Catalyst acquired Upfront Healthcare to strengthen patient engagement and activation capabilities, including personalized communications, patient acquisition, scheduling, retention, and care navigation.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players are estimated to account for approximately 55-65% of the patient experience technology market, indicating a moderately fragmented competitive landscape with a concentrated group of established vendors alongside numerous specialized patient engagement, communication, feedback management, and digital front-door providers. The market includes companies such as Qualtrics/Press Ganey Forsta, Epic Systems, Medallia, NRC Health, and Oracle Health, which have strong positions supported by healthcare relationships, established technology platforms, patient experience data, and broad digital health capabilities. The presence of both integrated platforms and specialized point solutions creates opportunities for companies to strengthen their positions through AI integration, platform expansion, interoperability, broader patient journey coverage, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions. The completion of the Qualtrics-Press Ganey Forsta transaction further highlights the potential for consolidation as experience technology providers seek to combine healthcare-specific data and expertise with scalable AI and experience management platforms.

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