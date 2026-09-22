DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chronic Pain Market Poised for Growth at a CAGR of 5% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), as Rising Patient Burden and Novel Treatment Approaches are Creating New Opportunities | DelveInsight

The chronic pain market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain, arthritis, and age-related conditions. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as SL1002 (Saol Therapeutics), Zenagamtide (Novo Nordisk), AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT; Ipsen), AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN; Merz Therapeutics), Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly and Company), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX; Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Esreboxetine (AXS-14; Axsome Therapeutics), and others will further accelerate the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Chronic Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Chronic Pain Market Summary

The market size for chronic pain was found to be USD 15 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest chronic pain treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic pain in the 7MM was approximately 115 million .

. Leading chronic pain companies, such as Saol Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Ipsen, Merz Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amzell, Biosplice Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Mesoblast, Grunenthal, Spine Biopharma, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Doron Therapeutics, Semnur Pharmaceuticals (Scilex Holding), DiscGenics, NovaQuest, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, OliPass, AlgoTherapeutix, and others, are developing new chronic pain treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic pain market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new chronic pain treatment drugs that can be available in the chronic pain market in the coming years. The promising chronic pain therapies in clinical trials include SL1002, Zenagamtide, AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT), AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), Esreboxetine (AXS-14), Rimegepant (NURTEC), AMZ001, Lorecivivint (SM04690), TLC599, Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), Vicatertide (SB-01), Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (ZILOSUL), Pilavapadin (LX9211), Eloralintide (LY3841136), Orforglipron (FOUNDAYO), MOTYS (PTP-001), SEMDEXA (SP-102), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT), Resiniferatoxin (RTX), HP-5000, ST-503, CNTX 3001, OLP-1002, ATX01, and others.

Discover new treatment options for chronic pain @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/chronic-pain-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Chronic Pain Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain Conditions: The growing incidence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neuropathic pain, and chronic back pain is increasing the demand for effective pain management solutions. An aging population and rising rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to the patient pool.

The growing incidence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neuropathic pain, and chronic back pain is increasing the demand for effective pain management solutions. An aging population and rising rates of obesity and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to the patient pool. Increasing Demand for Non-Opioid Pain Therapies: Concerns surrounding opioid dependence, misuse, and adverse effects are driving interest in non-opioid alternatives. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing novel analgesics, targeted therapies, and other treatment approaches with improved safety profiles.

Concerns surrounding opioid dependence, misuse, and adverse effects are driving interest in non-opioid alternatives. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing novel analgesics, targeted therapies, and other treatment approaches with improved safety profiles. Advancements in Pain Management Therapies: Innovations in biologics, gene therapies, neuromodulation, long-acting formulations, and targeted drug delivery are expanding treatment options for patients with chronic pain. These advances are also creating opportunities for therapies that address specific pain pathways and mechanisms.

Innovations in biologics, gene therapies, neuromodulation, long-acting formulations, and targeted drug delivery are expanding treatment options for patients with chronic pain. These advances are also creating opportunities for therapies that address specific pain pathways and mechanisms. Strong Pharmaceutical Pipeline and Clinical Research: Increasing investment in the development of novel chronic pain therapies such as SL1002 (Saol Therapeutics), Zenagamtide (Novo Nordisk), AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT; Ipsen), AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN; Merz Therapeutics), Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly and Company), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX; Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Esreboxetine (AXS-14; Axsome Therapeutics), and others is strengthening the market.

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the increasing adoption of minimally invasive interventional therapies creates opportunities for long-acting injectable formulations that reduce retreatment frequency while improving patient convenience and healthcare resource utilization.

Chronic Pain Market Analysis

Pharmacological management of chronic pain generally follows a stepwise and multimodal approach, beginning with over-the-counter analgesics such as acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and progressing to prescription treatments, including opioids, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids.

and progressing to prescription treatments, including opioids, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and corticosteroids. Given the potential for dependence, adverse events, and drug-drug interactions, treatment selection should be individualized and carefully monitored by qualified pain management specialists.

Approved pharmacological therapies for chronic pain across various indications include galcanezumab-gnlm ( EMGALITY ), eptinezumab ( VYEPTI ), pregabalin ( LYRICA ), triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension ( ZILRETTA ), mirogabalin besylate ( TARLIGE ), fremanezumab ( AJOVY ), erenumab (AIMOVIG), and the recently approved atogepant ( QULIPTA ).

), eptinezumab ( ), pregabalin ( ), triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension ( ), mirogabalin besylate ( ), fremanezumab ( ), erenumab (AIMOVIG), and the recently approved atogepant ( ). Key companies involved in the chronic pain pipeline include Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals with pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) [ZILOSUL], Amzell with AMZ001, Grünenthal and NovaQuest with resiniferatoxin (RTX), and Eli Lilly and Company with retatrutide (LY3437943), among other emerging developers.

Chronic Pain Competitive Landscape

Some of the chronic pain drugs under development include SL1002 (Saol Therapeutics), Zenagamtide (Novo Nordisk), AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT; Ipsen), AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN; Merz Therapeutics), Retatrutide (LY3437943; Eli Lilly and Company), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX; Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Esreboxetine (AXS-14; Axsome Therapeutics), Rimegepant (NURTEC; Pfizer), AMZ001 (Amzell), Lorecivivint (SM04690; Biosplice Therapeutics), TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company), Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID; Mesoblast and Grunenthal), Vicatertide (SB-01; Spine Biopharma), Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (ZILOSUL; Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals), Pilavapadin (LX9211; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), Eloralintide (LY3841136; Eli Lilly), Orforglipron (FOUNDAYO; Eli Lily), MOTYS (PTP-001; Doron Therapeutics), SEMDEXA [(SP-102; Semnur Pharmaceuticals (Scilex Holding)], Rebonuputemcel (IDCT; DiscGenics), Resiniferatoxin (RTX; Grünenthal and NovaQuest), HP-5000 (Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals), ST-503 (Sangamo Therapeutics), CNTX 3001 (Centrexion Therapeutics), OLP-1002 (OliPass), ATX01 (AlgoTherapeutix), and others.

Saol Therapeutics' SL-1002 is a novel injectable chemoneurolytic agent being developed as a single-treatment option for chronic knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. The therapy is designed to provide sustained relief from persistent osteoarthritis-related knee pain. Phase II development has been completed, and a Phase III study is currently underway in patients with mild-to-moderate knee osteoarthritis.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals' Pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) is a semi-synthetic drug derived from the wood chips of European beech trees. Its key pharmacological properties include anti-inflammatory and tissue-regenerative effects, along with mild antithrombotic activity. PPS is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. The US FDA has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to PPS for its osteoarthritis program. An interim analysis is expected in September 2026, with topline Phase III results anticipated in Q1 2027.

Amzell's AMZ001 is a high-strength, discrete, odorless, non-invasive topical gel formulation containing 3.06% diclofenac sodium. Designed for direct application to the knee, the product utilizes proprietary technology approved by the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA). AMZ001 was in-licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals and is being developed as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the management of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. The therapy is currently undergoing Phase III clinical development.

Grünenthal and NovaQuest's Resiniferatoxin is a highly potent intra-articular injectable therapy that targets and inhibits Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1), a key mediator of pain signaling. The discovery of TRPV1 was recognized with the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Resiniferatoxin is currently in Phase III clinical development and has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the US FDA for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. The designation was supported by Phase I and Phase II clinical data demonstrating significant pain relief along with a favorable safety profile.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the chronic pain market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the chronic pain market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform chronic pain treatment @ Chronic Pain Therapeutics Market

Recent Developments in the Chronic Pain Market

In July 2026, Ipsen reported positive Phase III BEOND topline results for AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT), demonstrating a significant reduction in monthly migraine days and supporting its potential for migraine prevention.

reported positive Phase III BEOND topline results for AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT), demonstrating a significant reduction in monthly migraine days and supporting its potential for migraine prevention. In July 2026, Mesoblast announced that it had achieved its target of at least 300 patients treated in the MSB-DR004 pivotal Phase III randomized controlled trial of rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP.

announced that it had achieved its target of at least 300 patients treated in the MSB-DR004 pivotal Phase III randomized controlled trial of rexlemestrocel-L for CLBP. In July 2026, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals completed enrolment in its global Phase III trial of injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium for knee osteoarthritis.

completed enrolment in its global Phase III trial of injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium for knee osteoarthritis. In July 2026, US prescribing information for galcanezumab (EMGALITY) was updated to include revised Warnings and Precautions, while it's approved indication for the preventive treatment of migraine remained unchanged.

US prescribing information for galcanezumab (EMGALITY) was updated to include revised Warnings and Precautions, while it's approved indication for the preventive treatment of migraine remained unchanged. In June 2026, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals announced that enrollment completed on schedule in Paradigm's pivotal Phase III PARA_OA_012 study evaluating injectable PPS (iPPS) for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

announced that enrollment completed on schedule in Paradigm's pivotal Phase III PARA_OA_012 study evaluating injectable PPS (iPPS) for the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis. In June 2026, Eli Lilly and Company reported additional positive Phase III TRIUMPH-1 results for retatrutide, demonstrating substantial weight loss and meaningful improvements in knee osteoarthritis pain, with findings presented at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions.

reported additional positive Phase III TRIUMPH-1 results for retatrutide, demonstrating substantial weight loss and meaningful improvements in knee osteoarthritis pain, with findings presented at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions. In April 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated two Phase III trials, AMAZE 5 and AMAZE 6, evaluating once-weekly zenagamtide in adults with overweight/obesity and knee osteoarthritis, with completion anticipated in August 2028.

initiated two Phase III trials, AMAZE 5 and AMAZE 6, evaluating once-weekly zenagamtide in adults with overweight/obesity and knee osteoarthritis, with completion anticipated in August 2028. In April 2026, AbbVie presented results from a completed Phase III study which assessed atogepant with onabotulinumtoxinA at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

Chronic Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In Japan, chronic back pain accounted for the highest number of prevalent chronic pain cases in 2025, with approximately 10 million cases, followed by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and migraine. This distribution highlights the substantial contribution of musculoskeletal conditions to the chronic pain burden.

The chronic pain treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Severity -specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Age -specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Cause-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain

Total Treated Cases of Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Pain Market CAGR 5 % Chronic Pain Market Size in 2025 USD 15Billion Key Chronic Pain Companies Saol Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Ipsen, Merz Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amzell, Biosplice Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Mesoblast, Grunenthal, Spine Biopharma, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Doron Therapeutics, Semnur Pharmaceuticals (Scilex Holding), DiscGenics, NovaQuest, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Centrexion Therapeutics, OliPass, AlgoTherapeutix, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceuticals, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others Key Chronic Pain Therapies SL1002, Zenagamtide, AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT), AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN), Retatrutide (LY3437943), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), Esreboxetine (AXS-14), Rimegepant (NURTEC), AMZ001, Lorecivivint (SM04690), TLC599, Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), Vicatertide (SB-01), Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (ZILOSUL), Pilavapadin (LX9211), Eloralintide (LY3841136), Orforglipron (FOUNDAYO), MOTYS (PTP-001), SEMDEXA (SP-102), Rebonuputemcel (IDCT), Resiniferatoxin (RTX), HP-5000, ST-503, CNTX 3001, OLP-1002, ATX01, AQUIPTA, QULIPTA, ZILRETTA, EMGALITY, VYEPTI, AIMOVIG, OYCLU, QUTENZA, AJOVY, TARLIGE, BOTOX, TONMYA, EXILBY, BELBUCA, XTAMPZA ER, and others

Scope of the Chronic Pain Market Report

Chronic Pain Patient Population Forecast

Chronic Pain Therapeutics Market Size

Chronic Pain Pipeline Analysis

Chronic Pain Market Size and Trends

Chronic Pain Market Opportunity

Chronic Pain Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging chronic pain therapies @ Chronic Pain Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Pain Market Key Insights 2 Chronic Pain Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Chronic Pain Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pain by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Chronic Pain 7.3 Classification of Chronic Pain 7.4 Signs and Symptoms of Chronic Pain 7.5 Causes and Risk Factors of Chronic Pain 7.6 Pathophysiology of Chronic Pain 7.7 Diagnosis of Chronic Pain 7.8 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.9 Differential Diagnosis 7.10 Diagnostics guidelines 7.11 Treatment of Chronic Pain 7.12 Treatment Algorithm of Chronic Pain 7.13 Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.2.1 United States 8.2.2 EU4 and the UK 8.2.3 Japan 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.3 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.6 Cause-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.4.7 Total Treated Cases of Chronic Pain in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Chronic Pain Drugs 10.1 Marketed Drugs: Competitive Landscape 10.2 Atogepant (AQUIPTA,QULIPTA): AbbVie 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Clinical Development Activities 10.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Analyst View 10.3 Triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension (ZILRETTA): Pacira Pharmaceuticals 10.4 Galcanezumab (EMGALITY): Eli Lilly and Company 10.5 Eptinezumab (VYEPTI): Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceuticals 10.6 Erenumab (AIMOVIG): Amgen/Novartis 10.7 Diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium (JOYCLU): SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION 10.8 Capsaicin (QUTENZA): Grünenthal/ Averitas Pharma 10.9 Fremanezumab-vfrm (AJOVY): Teva Pharmaceuticals 10.10 Mirogabalin besilate (TARLIGE): Daiichi Sankyo 10.11 OnabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX): AbbVie 10.12 Cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride (TONMYA): Tonix Pharmaceuticals 10.13 VER-01 (EXILBY): VERTANICAL 10.14 Buprenorphine Buccal Film (BELBUCA): Collegium Pharmaceutical 10.15 Oxycodone ER abuse-deterrent (XTAMPZA ER): Collegium Pharmaceutical To be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Chronic Pain Drugs 11.1 Emerging Drugs: Competitive Landscape 11.2 SL1002: Saol Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Analyst Views 11.3 Zenagamtide: Novo Nordisk 11.4 AbobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT): Ipsen 11.5 AncobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN): Merz Therapeutics 11.6 Retatrutide (LY3437943): Eli Lilly and Company 11.7 Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX): Vertex Pharmaceuticals 11.8 Esreboxetine (AXS-14): Axsome Therapeutics 11.9 Rimegepant (NURTEC): Pfizer 11.10 AMZ001: Amzell 11.11 Lorecivivint (SM04690): Biosplice Therapeutics 11.12 TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company 11.13 Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast and Grunenthal 11.14 Vicatertide (SB-01): Spine Biopharma 11.15 Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (ZILOSUL): Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals 11.16 Pilavapadin (LX9211): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 11.17 Eloralintide (LY3841136): Eli Lilly 11.18 Orforglipron (FOUNDAYO): Eli Lily 11.19 MOTYS (PTP-001): Doron Therapeutics 11.20 SEMDEXA (SP-102): Semnur Pharmaceuticals (Scilex Holding) 11.21 Rebonuputemcel (IDCT): DiscGenics To be continued in the report… 12 Chronic Pain Market: The 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Chronic Pain Market Outlook 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 Key Chronic Pain Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Market Size of Chronic Pain in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Chronic Pain by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Chronic Pain Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Chronic Pain in the US 12.7.2 Market Size of Chronic Pain by Therapies in the US 12.8 EU4 and the UK Chronic Pain Market Size 12.9 Japan Chronic Pain Market Size 13 Unmet Needs 14 SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views 16 Chronic Pain Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Chronic Pain Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Chronic Pain Market Report Methodology

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