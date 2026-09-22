Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Chris McHaney, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their seven new ETFs:

Global X Asia Semiconductor Index ETF (TSX: ACHP)

Global X Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSX: AGGX)

Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: CNDC)

Global X Artificial Intelligence Memory Index ETF (TSX: DRAM)

Global X 1-10 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ET (TSX: GCIG)

Global X Korea KOSPI 200 Index ETF (TSX: KORX) (TSX: KORX.U)

Global X 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (TSX: TMTX) (TSX: TMTX.F) (TSX: TMTX.U)





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Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has over $58 billion of assets under management and more than 160 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 21 countries and global markets around the world.

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