QubicaAMF and ROLLER Forge Long-Term Partnership to Shape the Future of the Bowling and Family Entertainment Industry

QubicaAMF and ROLLER announce their partnership and introduce Conqueror ROLLER, the all-in-one management solution for bowling and multi-attraction entertainment centers, which is already live with shared customers around the globe.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QubicaAMF, the world's largest bowling equipment and technology provider, and ROLLER, the leading venue management platform for modern attractions, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to shape the future of family entertainment. The partnership brings together two leaders in their respective industries around a shared vision for a unified guest experience with continued investment from both companies. Together, the two partners have developed Conqueror ROLLER, an all-in-one solution already live in bowling and entertainment centers across the globe, with continued innovation planned through their shared product roadmap.

Bowling is a $10 billion global industry, with more than 100 million people bowling each year across 125 countries. Traditional bowling centers are evolving into multi-attraction entertainment destinations, and operators are increasingly managing experiences that extend far beyond the lanes. Yet the technology powering those venues often remains fragmented, with separate systems for bowling operations, reservations, and other attractions.

"The bowling industry is in the middle of a major shift. Bowling remains at the heart of the venue, but operators are rapidly building broader entertainment experiences around it," said Emanuele Govoni, CEO of QubicaAMF. "The technology powering these venues must bring bowling and other attractions together. QubicaAMF and ROLLER have formed a long-term partnership, and with a shared vision, we will continue to build what operators need to shape the next generation of family entertainment."

At the center of the partnership is the Conqueror ROLLER solution, which unifies QubicaAMF's Conqueror X bowling and lane management technology with ROLLER's venue management platform. For operators, this solves a critical problem: combining bowling and multi-attraction management to unify the guest experience while making it easier for staff to delight guests. ROLLER can now power the full guest journey across a venue's entertainment offerings, including lane management through QubicaAMF's integrated technology.

"The best technology should make a complex venue feel simple to run and seamless for guests to experience," said Luke Finn, CEO of ROLLER. "Together with QubicaAMF, we've created a solution that unifies the guest journey from the moment guests book their first game to every time they come back. This is a long-term commitment to our industry, and we will continue building what operators need next."

A unified guest experience helps venues convert more bookings, increase revenue per guest, drive repeat visits, maximize lane utilization, and operate more efficiently by combining venue and attraction management with a complete on-lane entertainment ecosystem. Joint QubicaAMF and ROLLER customers are already seeing the impact:

Lumos i n Texas increased its share of revenue generated online by 5.5x.

n Texas increased its share of revenue generated online by 5.5x. Queens in London increased multi-activity bookings by 64%.

NIKITO, headquartered in Paris, went live in less than three months and saw 100% of staff prefer the new system.

Tenpin, one of the United Kingdom's largest bowling operators, with 60 venues across the country, is bringing the joint QubicaAMF and ROLLER solution across its portfolio.

"Our vision is to create one seamless experience across all of our activities," said Roy Whitmore, IT Director at Tenpin. "Unifying all of our activities with bowling is critical to achieving that goal. The joint solution from QubicaAMF and ROLLER is a major step forward in making that vision a reality, and we're excited to bring it live across our portfolio of venues."

Today's announcement is the next step in a broader partnership, with QubicaAMF and ROLLER working from a shared product roadmap to sync more of the bowling and venue experience over time. Planned capabilities will bring more of the venue operation together, including waitlist management, in-game adjustments, and unified capacity management across all attractions.

To learn more about the integration, visit qubicaamfbowling.com/conqueror-roller or meet the teams at IAAPA Expo Europe at ExCeL London, September 21-25, 2026. Visit ROLLER at booth S3103 or QubicaAMF at booth S1806. A press conference will be held at the QubicaAMF booth S1806 from 3:50-4:10 p.m. on September 22.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit www.roller.software.

About QubicaAMF

QubicaAMF is the largest and most innovative bowling equipment and technology provider in the world with over 700 employees worldwide. We build and modernize more bowling entertainment centers than any other company in the industry and have an installed base of more than 10,000 centers in 90 countries. The company has a sales and distribution network with worldwide reach and maintains the largest R&D team for electro-mechanical products, software, electronics, and entertainment systems in the industry.

QubicaAMF has over 100 years of experience and can provide the perfect combination of bowling equipment, products, and services for new or existing bowling entertainment centers, FECs, cinemas, or any other facility in the hospitality, retail, or restaurant industry. Our ongoing mission is Making Bowling Amazing. We are convinced that bowling has so much more potential to attract and entertain even more people. With our products, we will help our customers fully unleash that potential.

The company has U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Virginia and European headquarters in Bologna, Italy. To learn more, visit www.qubicaamfbowling.com.

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