HABANOS, S.A. UNVEILED TRINIDAD VIGÍA RESERVA COSECHA 2022, THE FIRST RESERVA IN TRINIDAD'S HISTORY

An exceptional edition crafted from leaves that have undergone a rigorous additional aging process of at least three years, featuring a limited production of 5,000 numbered boxes of 20 Habanos each, as well as an ideal gift case containing 3 Habanos.

HAVANA, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. unveiled the Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 in a world premiere. This launch marks a historic milestone for Trinidad, representing the debut of the brand's first Reserva.

The new Reserva is presented in the Vigíavitola - one of Trinidad's emblematic formats and the one with the largest ring gauge in its current portfolio - measuring 54 x 110 mm in length and delivering a medium-strength profile.

Since its inception in 1969, Trinidad has built an identity associated with exclusivity, subtle elegance, and the excellence of Cuban tobacco. Its name pays tribute to the historic city of Trinidad - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - while its origins were linked to its status as a Habano reserved as a state gift for international dignitaries.

Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 marks a new chapter in its history: it is the first Reserva from the Trinidad brand.

The exclusivity of this first 'Reserva' is also reflected in its production in two formats. Only 5,000 individually numbered boxes - each containing 20 Habanos - and 5,000 gift boxes containing 3 Habanos, will be available at points of sale worldwide.

The presentation features a distinctive 'Reserva' band with NFC technology, allowing aficionados to access product information and verify the authenticity of each Habano.

The combination of selected leaves, additional aging of at least three years, artisanal craftsmanship, limited production, and authentication technology makes the Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 an edition specially designed for collectors and aficionados seeking exceptional pieces within the world of Habanos.

World premiere in Montreux

The global unveiling of Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 took place on 19 September at the Petit Palais of the Fairmont Montreux Palace in Montreux (Switzerland), during an event organized in collaboration with Intertabak, the exclusive distributor of Habanos for the Swiss market.

The celebration brought together 300 international guests, including members of the Intertabak board of directors, aficionados, business partners, and media representatives. Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to experience the new Reserva from the Trinidad brand, which was presented by Tony Hoevenaars, Managing Director of Intertabak AG.

Inspired by the world of private clubs and the brand's signature sophistication, the event combined gastronomy, pairings, and entertainment centered around Trinidad.

The highlight of the evening was the pairing of the Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 with The Dalmore King Alexander III. The pairing programme also featured Henri Giraud PR 90-20 champagne served with the Trinidad Esmeralda.

Tasting notes

Brand: Trinidad

Trinidad Product name: Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022

Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 Factory name: Torres

Torres Dimensions: 54 x 110 mm in length

54 x 110 mm in length Strength: Medium

Medium Format: Parejo with pigtail

Unlit, the Trinidad Vigía Reserva Cosecha 2022 offers notes of cedar and toasted hazelnut.

In the first third, the smoke is smooth and creamy, with cedar and hazelnut predominating, accompanied by a slow, even burn and dense, aromatic smoke.

During the second third, the experience intensifies, maintaining the brand's characteristic medium strength while developing nuances of dark cocoa, sweet spices, and roasted coffee.

In the final third, the Habano achieves a deeper, more lingering expression, featuring notes of aged leather, sweet undertones, and a delicate hint of white pepper.

Smoking time: Approximately 50 minutes

*PDO (Protected Designation of Origin)

Recommended retail price

3,800 USD / 3,276 EUR per box of 20

660 USD / 570 EUR per gift box of 3

*Prices may vary by market

About Habanos, S.A.

Habanos, S.A. is the world leader in the marketing of premium cigars. It operates through a distribution network spanning five continents and more than 130 territories. For more information, visit www.habanos.com.

Habanos have been crafted "Totally Handmade" for over 500 years and have set the global standard ever since.

About the distributor

Intertabak AG, based in Pratteln (Switzerland), is the distributor for Habanos, S.A. in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Founded in 1995, the company is the official direct importer of Habanos in both markets and supports a network of specialized retailers and La Casa del Habano boutiques.

Notes for editors

High-resolution product images HERE

High-resolution launch event photography HERE

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