BOA Technology: BOA 2026 Human Performance Fit Lab Impact Report Reveals How a Precision Fit in Footwear and Helmets is Redefining Athlete Performance

The inaugural report highlights eight years of scientific research demonstrating measurable performance advantages across Snowsports and beyond.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Celebrating 25 years of innovation, BOA releases its inaugural 2026 Human Performance Fit Lab Impact Report, outlining the company's evolution from delivering a superior fit and user experience to scientifically demonstrating meaningful performance advantages across industries. The report takes a deeper look at findings across Alpine Ski, Snowboard, and Nordic boots.

Since 2001, BOA has "dialed in" almost 300 million consumers with the BOA Fit System, focused on delivering a superior fit and user experience relative to other fit and closure systems.

In 2018, BOA aimed higher, engineering beyond the system to consider the entire end product, advancing configurations that deliver a proven performance advantage for elite athletes and workers worldwide. This shift further established BOA as a high-performance fit system across Snowsports, Cycling, Outdoor, Athletic, and Workwear.

Central to this evolution was the creation of the Human Performance Fit Lab (HPFL), now a cornerstone of the company. Over the last eight years, the HPFL has accumulated more than 17 billion unique data points, conducted more than 1,871 athlete and worker tests, published six peer-reviewed white papers, and supported more than 645 new end-product solutions with BOA brand partners. The result: measurable improvements in athlete and worker speed, power transfer, energy efficiency, stability, and control.

"Through this work, we have scientifically demonstrated that BOA delivers superior fit and meaningful performance advantages across our industries and product types," said Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA Technology. "I am incredibly proud of and grateful for the dedicated work of the BOA team and our outstanding brand partners, who continue to redefine the limits of human performance."

PROVEN PERFORMANCE ACROSS SNOWSPORTS

Alpine Ski: In 2023, the HPFL published the first peer-reviewed study on the role of ski boot design on performance. Across 22 expert skiers, BOA-powered boots generated significantly greater rates of force production and peak forces on both downhill and uphill skiing. Since then, more than 200 runs with European Cup and World Cup racers have tested BOA-powered boots in the toughest conditions. Engineered for World Cup racers, the BOA Fit System delivers a micro-adjustable, multi-directional, zonal precision fit that wraps the lower leg and foot evenly, helping reduce peak pressure across the top of the foot while locking in the heel to improve speed, power transfer, stability, and control.

Snowboard: In 2021, the HPFL published its first study linking boot fit, biomechanics, and carving performance in snowboarding. Over the next four years, BOA used this data to reimagine snowboard boots and, in 2025, demonstrated that the BOA PerformFit Wrap solution produced a greater rate of force development and greater force under the toes during toe turns. This data-driven design delivers the optimal combination of speed, power, and control on the mountain. BOA PerformFit Wrap distributes pressure more evenly across the top of the foot-allowing riders to lock in their heel without pressure points enabling better carving and edge-to-edge power transfer.

Nordic: Snowsports are BOA's heritage, and Nordic is its newest segment-a discipline where every gram, every second, and every degree of motion matters. BOA-powered performance has been validated at the highest level of competition, supported by initial pilot testing with World Cup, European Cup, and NCAA Division I All-American athletes. Pilot testing on roller skis shows BOA PerformFit Wrap delivers a stronger heel hold than the same boot with laces. A more secure heel keeps the foot connected to the boot through every kick and glide-translating effort directly into propulsion, delivering greater energy efficiency.

Beyond Snowsports, the HPFL Impact Report highlights proven performance advantages across Cycling, Trail Run, Mountaineering, Athletic, Workwear, and Helmets, demonstrating improvements across speed, power transfer, energy efficiency, stability, control, and fit.

The full BOA 2026 Human Performance Fit Lab Impact Report, including further study findings, is available at BOAFit.com.

About BOA Technology

BOA Technology Inc., headquartered in Denver, Colorado, pioneers performance fit solutions through its patented BOA Fit System. Designed to deliver micro-adjustable precision fit, the BOA Fit System is featured in products across snow sports, cycling, trail running, golf, outdoor, athletic footwear, workwear, and performance bracing. Every configuration is engineered to deliver a secure, consistent fit, backed by the BOA Lifetime Guarantee and validated through laboratory testing and athlete-driven research. BOA operates globally with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

BOA is a registered trademark of BOA Technology, Inc. in the US and other countries. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Casey Raymer, Akimbo Communications, casey@akimbopr.com

SOURCE: BOA Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/boa-2026-human-performance-fit-lab-impact-report-reveals-how-a-pre-1223916