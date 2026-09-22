Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Introduces 40Gbps USB4 KVM Switch for Two Laptops

Share a compatible monitor or docking station with push-button switching, high-resolution video support, and up to 140W power pass-through

OCOEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Cable Matters introduces its 40Gbps USB4 KVM Switch for two laptops, model 201342, designed to simplify workspaces shared by two computers. Users can switch a compatible USB-C monitor or docking station between laptops, giving the selected computer access to the connected display and peripherals without repeatedly moving cables.

"Switching between a work laptop and a personal computer should be simple," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters Inc. "The new USB4 KVM switch lets users share a compatible monitor or docking station at the press of a button, making it easier to use both computers in one organized workspace."

The switch combines two built-in host cables and one built-in output cable in a compact enclosure. Users can select a computer with the onboard button or included RF remote control, which operates without a direct line of sight.

Rated capabilities include data rates up to 40Gbps, video output up to 8K at 60Hz, 6K at 60Hz, or 4K at 240Hz, and USB Power Delivery pass-through up to 140W. Actual performance depends on the connected computer, monitor or dock, and other equipment. Charging power passes to the selected laptop only and depends on the power source and receiving computer.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 equipment, the switch supports connections up to its 40Gbps limit. A compatible docking station or monitor allows users to share its connected keyboard, mouse, storage, and other peripherals between computers, helping reduce duplicate equipment on the desk.

Compatible docking stations must have a detachable host cable. Docks with permanently attached host cables cannot be connected using a USB-C coupler, and USB-C extension cables are not supported. Video output requires a compatible host port with display support; a USB-C data-only port cannot provide video. Supported resolutions, refresh rates, and display configurations depend on the host computer and connected equipment.

For specifications and connection requirements, visit the Cable Matters model 201342 product page.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Ocoee, Florida, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Founded in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Cable Matters is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Sarah White

Phone: (407) 573-0450

Email: press@cablematters.com

SOURCE: Cable Matters Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cable-matters-introduces-40gbps-usb4r-kvm-switch-for-two-laptops-1224375