Haunted Attraction Association Certifies a Record 74 "Top Haunts" for 2026

The industry's only official association recognizes attractions that meet published standards for safety, operations, and professionalism.

GRANDVILLE, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA) has certified a record 74 haunted attractions across the United States as 2026 Top Haunts, the largest class in the program's history.

Every certified Top Haunt is an active HAA member that has met a rigorous set of criteria. To be certified, each attraction must:

Complete the association's Certified Haunted Attraction Operator Seminar (C.H.A.O.S.) safety program

Carry at least $1 million in general liability insurance

Be registered and inspected by state and local authorities

Maintain a documented emergency plan

Provide an employee handbook to all staff

Operate as a commercial haunted attraction with a pattern of continual reinvestment

Top Haunts are certified at one of three levels based on years in operation and annual attendance:

56 Iconic (Platinum) Haunts - 10+ years and 10,000+ annual guests

- and 10 Gold Haunts - 5+ years and 5,000+ annual guests

- and 8 Silver Haunts - 2+ years and 3,000+ annual guests

The 2026 honorees span 27 states, from large-scale multi-attraction scream parks to community haunts, and include haunted houses, hayrides, trails, and seasonal Halloween events.

"Being named a Top Haunt is one of the highest honors in our industry," said Ben Gagne, President of the Haunted Attraction Association. "A record 74 certified attractions this year shows how many operators are committed to running safe, professional haunts, and we're proud to recognize every one of them."

"The Top Haunts program has always represented the best of the best," added Anthony Barbosa, HAA Top Haunts Director. "This year's 74 certified attractions showcase the strength and creativity of the haunted attraction industry across all sizes and markets."

2026 HAA Top Haunts Honorees

Iconic (Platinum) Haunts

13th Floor Chicago Haunted House - Chicago, IL

13th Floor Denver Haunted House - Denver, CO

13th Floor Phoenix Haunted House - Phoenix, AZ

13th Floor San Antonio Haunted House - San Antonio, TX

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory - Akron, OH

Castle of Chaos - Midvale, UT

Creepy Hollow Haunted House - Rosharon, TX

Dark Hour Haunted House - Plano, TX

Dark Prison - Carson City, NV

Delusion - Los Angeles, CA

Dread Hollow - Chattanooga, TN

Factory of Terror - Canton, OH

Fariston's Haunted Forest - London, KY

Fear Factory Screampark - Salt Lake City, UT

Fear Farm - Tempe, AZ

Field of Screams - Mountville, PA

Field of Screams MT - Victor, MT

Fright Nights at the South Florida Fairgrounds - West Palm Beach, FL

Fright Nights WV - Daniels, WV

Frightland - Middletown, DE

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park - Palermo, NY

Ghostly Manor Thrill Center - Sandusky, OH

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary - Philadelphia, PA

Haunted Hollow - Rockwood, PA

Haunted Hunt Club Farm - Virginia Beach, VA

Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions - Ulster Park, NY

Hobb's Grove - Sanger, CA

House of Torment - Austin, TX

Hundred Acres Manor - Pittsburgh, PA

Hysterium Haunted Asylum - Fort Wayne, IN

Lake Hickory Haunts - Hickory, NC

Lake Joy Trails of Terror - Kathleen, GA

Legends of Fear - Shelton, CT

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride - Los Angeles, CA

Nashville Nightmare - Nashville, TN

Nightmare Acres - South Windsor, CT

Niles Scream Park - Niles, MI

Pennhurst Asylum - Spring City, PA

Realm of Terror - Round Lake Beach, IL

Reapers Revenge - Blakely, PA

Scaregrounds PDX - Portland, OR

Shocktoberfest - Reading, PA

Sinister Tombs Haunted House - Eastview, KY

Sir Henry's Haunted Trail - Plant City, FL

Spook Hollow - Marquette Heights, IL

Spooky Ranch - Columbia Station, OH

Terror in the Corn - Erie, CO

Terror on the Fox - Green Bay, WI

The Dent Schoolhouse - Cincinnati, OH

The Devil's Attic - Louisville, KY

The Fear PDX - Portland, OR

The Haunted Farm - Hendersonville, NC

The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor - Long Beach, CA

USS Nightmare - Newport, KY

Wiards Night Terrors Haunted Thrill Park - Ypsilanti, MI

Woods of Terror - Greensboro, NC

Gold Haunts

13th Floor Houston Haunted House - Houston, TX

13th Floor Jacksonville Haunted House - Jacksonville, FL

Aura Haunted House - Peoria, IL

Cinema of Horrors Haunted House - Kelso, WA

Everhaunt - Buffalo, NY

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns Denver - Denver, CO

New Orleans Nightmare - New Orleans, LA

Nightmares on the Rogue - Medford, OR

Terror Manor - Roanoke, VA

Wentz Brothers' Festival of Fears - Holt, FL

Silver Haunts

Black Water Grave - Bartow, FL

Festival Fright Nights at Winchester Mystery House - San Jose, CA

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

Milltown Haunt - Lovettsville, VA

Portals of Fear - Pittsburgh, PA

Terror on the Timber Farm - Yulee, FL

The Nightmare Factory Wabash - Wabash, IN

Twin Cities Fear Fest - Minneapolis, MN

ABOUT THE HAUNTED ATTRACTION ASSOCIATION

The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA) is the only official association in the haunt industry, serving as the voice of haunted attraction owners, operators, designers, vendors, and enthusiasts. Through its tradeshows, supplier partnerships, and educational programs, HAA champions excellence and growth in this multi-million-dollar business. Membership is open to anyone involved in the haunted attraction industry, from home haunters to large-scale attractions.

Learn more at hauntedattractionassociation.com.

Contact Information

Benjamin Gagne, HAA President

860.302.7079

thirteenthhourindy@gmail.com

SOURCE: Haunted Attraction Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/haunted-attraction-association-certifies-a-record-74-%22top-haunts-1224699