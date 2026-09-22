GOVMINT Exclusive 2026 American Bald Eagle Showcases Rising Numismatic Star Designer Beth Zaiken

EAGAN, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / GOVMINT has announced the exclusive release of the 2026 American Bald Eagle by American artist Beth Zaiken, the third in the "Free Spirits" series celebrating animals of spiritual and cultural significance in Native American heritage.

Zaiken, a member of the United States Mint's elite Artistic Infusion Program (AIP), creates artwork that spans museum murals, scientific illustrations, paleontological recreations, and coin design. She is known for her vivid artistry depicting nature and wildlife.

Considered among the leading coin designers of her generation, Zaiken has earned the approval of numismatic greats including former Chief Engraver of the United States Mint John Mercanti. Among her best-known works is her 2021 "Bucking Bronco" American Liberty design, which won Best Gold Coin Honors at the 2023 Coin of the Year (COTY) Awards.

Because the American Bald Eagle is both a revered symbol of the United States as well as a central iconic figure on American coinage, Zaiken's very first numismatic American Bald Eagle takes on special significance. With this creation, Zaiken's Eagle joins the ranks of numismatic imagery that were created by the greatest figures of coin design and engraving.

"We continue to be delighted and moved by Beth Zaiken's imagination, artistry, and ambition," says GOVMINT Chief Executive Officer Ted Smetana. "And we're deeply honored to bring her latest coin to the collector community that appreciates her work so passionately."

Previous releases in the "Free Spirits" series featured the American Plains Bison and the American Wild Mustang from the American Southwest. This year's design features a Bald Eagle in flight, with its talons striking the surface of a body of water in which its powerful reflection is realistically depicted within the watery ripples.

An official issue of the Mesa Grande Sovereign Nation and denominated in dollars, the Free Spirits American Bald Eagle represents an achievement in numismatic striking technology. The coin's obverse features the Bald Eagle in Ultra Ultra-High Relief in the top half of the design, with extremely high levels of sculptural detail.

Availability

Collectors can secure these pieces by calling 1-800-510-6468 or visiting https://www.govmint.com/bzbaldeagle

GOVMINT is the industry leader in the field of modern issue coins and other numismatic products in a variety of precious metals. It provides access, guidance, and third-party authenticated products including those from all the world's major government mints and many leading private mints. It is part of the Gold.com family of companies.

Contact Information

Brian Johnson

VP of Marketing

media@amsi-corp.com

SOURCE: GOVMINT