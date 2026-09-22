The European Commission has presented a package of measures aimed at improving the energy efficiency of data centers and their integration into the European electricity system. The package includes a delegated regulation establishing a common classification and labeling system, alongside a public consultation on future minimum energy-performance standards. The new classification system will apply to data centers with an installed IT power demand of more than 500 kW, allowing their energy and environmental performance to be compared. In addition to electricity consumption, the system will consider ...

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