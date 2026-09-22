Cumulative solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing capital expenditure (capex) in the United States, since the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, is forecast to reach $12.2 billion by the end of 2026, accounting more than 50% of all solar PV manufacturing spending since 2001. This analysis is taken directly from the new Solar Manufacturing USA Quarterly report, released today by Terawatt PV Research - with the research undertaken by the company's founder and author of this article, drawing on experience of scrutinizing the operations of more than 500 solar PV manufacturers globally ...

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