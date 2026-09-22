Messagepoint today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc. US54131626, September 2026).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors serving the worldwide customer communication management (CCM) market. The 2026 assessment examines the strength and maturity of vendors' AI and automation strategies, their governance and compliance capabilities as AI takes on more work, and their ability to reduce the operational and administrative burden associated with CCM.

The IDC MarketScape notes, "Messagepoint has an established business-user authoring legacy, offering a cloud-based environment where non-technical users can create and manage content, targeting rules, and communications without IT involvement. Messagepoint separates content from presentation for easier updates, governance, and personalization. MARCIEAssist extends this with agentic AI, letting users describe an outcome or upload a source document and have the AI reason over, execute, and automate the changes, reducing complexity and improving productivity at scale."

Introduced in 2026, MARCIEAssist is the first agentic AI capability purpose-built to automate the work of CCM. Through a natural-language interface, users can ask MARCIEAssist to perform supported work securely across content, rules, data, and templates. The capability interprets the request, develops a plan, seeks approvals and then passes the work for execution by Messagepoint's deterministic engine. This gives non-technical users a simpler way to create and manage content, targeting rules, and communications, and even undo any changes made, without relying on IT.

"AI is now touching nearly every part of the CCM platform, including authoring, personalization, admin, migration, and orchestration," said Amy Machado, research director at IDC. "Organizations should evaluate not only the breadth of a vendor's AI capabilities, but also how those capabilities address governance, authorization, auditability, and data protection."

IDC MarketScape also identifies Messagepoint's integration and API strategy and migration as key strengths. The company's RESTful APIs and headless architecture allow centrally managed content to support personalized communications across digital channels and enterprise platforms, while Messagepoint Rationalizer leverages AI to accelerate the ingestion, optimization, and migration of content from legacy CCM systems. For supported legacy systems, the solution can preserve and migrate content, data files, business rules, layouts, and styles while identifying opportunities to eliminate duplication and establish reusable content structures. Together these capabilities provide the foundation for applying agentic AI across the work of customer communications management.

"We are very pleased to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Intelligent Customer Communication Management," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. "We began embedding purpose-built AI into our platform in 2018 to help organizations understand, optimize, and migrate complex communications content. MARCIEAssist builds on that foundation by enabling AI agents to take on the work of CCM within the context, governance and controls enterprises require."

Messagepoint Communications Cloud supports the complete customer communications lifecycle, including onboarding, content management, composition, production management, orchestration, digital delivery, and quality assurance. Its cloud-based, AI-powered, API-centric architecture enables organizations to centrally manage governed content and deliver consistent, personalized batch, on-demand and ad hoc communications across print and digital channels.

To download a complimentary excerpt from the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communication Management 2026 Vendor Assessment, visit https://www.messagepoint.com/resources/2026-idc-marketscape-for-intelligent-customer-communication-management.

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of AI-powered customer communications management software that transforms how complex customer communications are created, managed, and delivered. An award-winning innovator in the CCM market, Messagepoint has pioneered solutions that empower business users to manage highly personalized, regulated communications with greater speed, accuracy, and control. Today, Messagepoint leverages advanced AI, including agentic AI, to simplify the migration, optimization, authoring, management, and orchestration of communications across all channels. Organizations rely on Messagepoint to deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

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Media Contact:

Pamela Mugford

Messagepoint

pam.mugford@messagepoint.com