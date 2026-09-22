GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition Graphics Card is Available

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition graphics card, featuring an anime-inspired and performance-focused design for mainstream gamers and anime enthusiasts. Created as the tech guardian angel of AORUS, Ari is an original ACG character that brings performance, creativity, and gaming spirit to life.

This graphics card is designed with an Ari character on the backplate to pair with the AORUS B850 AORUS ELITE P-ICE motherboard, enabling a consistent Ari-themed PC build in response to growing community demand. Beyond its distinctive anime aesthetics, the graphics card integrates the WINDFORCE cooling system, reinforced structural design, and Ultra Durable components to deliver efficient cooling and long-term reliability.

To optimize cooling efficiency, this graphics card is equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling system that combines GIGABYTE's patented Hawk fan, server-grade thermal conductive gel, copper plate, and composite copper heat pipes. The Hawk fan reduces air resistance and noise while increasing air pressure by up to 53.6% and air volume by up to 12.5%. The highly deformable, non-fluid server-grade conductive gel provides optimal contact with uneven component surfaces while resisting deformation during transportation and long-term use. Meanwhile, the copper plate and composite copper heat pipes contact the GPU directly for transferring heat rapidly to the cooling fins for efficient heat dissipation.

Engineered for long-term durability, the reinforced metal backplate is securely fastened to the I/O bracket, while its bent-edge design further strengthens the overall structure. An aerospace-grade PCB coating helps protect the graphics card against dust, moisture, and corrosion. GIGABYTE also applies Ultra Durable components to enhance cooling efficiency, reduce power loss, and extend product lifespan. Moreover, users can obtain an extra one-year warranty beyond the standard three years upon product registration.

GIGABYTE further includes collectible Ari accessories in the package, adding a distinctive touch to the unboxing experience and allowing users to personalize their setup. For more information on the AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition graphics card, please visit the official GIGABYTE website and check product availability with local retailers and e-tailers.

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