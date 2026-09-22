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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 17:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Announces AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition Graphics Card is Available

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition graphics card, featuring an anime-inspired and performance-focused design for mainstream gamers and anime enthusiasts. Created as the tech guardian angel of AORUS, Ari is an original ACG character that brings performance, creativity, and gaming spirit to life.

This graphics card is designed with an Ari character on the backplate to pair with the AORUS B850 AORUS ELITE P-ICE motherboard, enabling a consistent Ari-themed PC build in response to growing community demand. Beyond its distinctive anime aesthetics, the graphics card integrates the WINDFORCE cooling system, reinforced structural design, and Ultra Durable components to deliver efficient cooling and long-term reliability.

To optimize cooling efficiency, this graphics card is equipped with the WINDFORCE cooling system that combines GIGABYTE's patented Hawk fan, server-grade thermal conductive gel, copper plate, and composite copper heat pipes. The Hawk fan reduces air resistance and noise while increasing air pressure by up to 53.6% and air volume by up to 12.5%. The highly deformable, non-fluid server-grade conductive gel provides optimal contact with uneven component surfaces while resisting deformation during transportation and long-term use. Meanwhile, the copper plate and composite copper heat pipes contact the GPU directly for transferring heat rapidly to the cooling fins for efficient heat dissipation.

Engineered for long-term durability, the reinforced metal backplate is securely fastened to the I/O bracket, while its bent-edge design further strengthens the overall structure. An aerospace-grade PCB coating helps protect the graphics card against dust, moisture, and corrosion. GIGABYTE also applies Ultra Durable components to enhance cooling efficiency, reduce power loss, and extend product lifespan. Moreover, users can obtain an extra one-year warranty beyond the standard three years upon product registration.

GIGABYTE further includes collectible Ari accessories in the package, adding a distinctive touch to the unboxing experience and allowing users to personalize their setup. For more information on the AORUS GeForce RTX 5060 ARI Edition graphics card, please visit the official GIGABYTE website and check product availability with local retailers and e-tailers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-aorus-geforce-rtx-5060-ari-edition-graphics-card-is-available-302871882.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.